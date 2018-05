Here’s a list of open houses taking place May 12-13 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

2717 11th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $949,900

2100 11th St NW #308 2 pm to 4 pm $949,000

83 New York Ave NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

122 Rhode Island Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $989,900

1912 5th St NW Noon to 2 pm $3,600

57 N St NW #527 1 pm to 4 pm $834,900

57 N St NW #420 1 pm to 4 pm $514,900

57 N St NW #329 1 pm to 4 pm $474,900

57 N St NW #h-115 1 pm to 4 pm $347,900

460 New York Ave NW #406 11 am to 1 pm $475,000

20005

1445 N St NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $424,900

1301 M St NW #510 Noon to 2 pm $5,456

1300 N St NW #304 Noon to 2 pm $449,900

20007

2824 Bellevue Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,942,824

20008

3222 Broad Branch Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,100,000

3601 Connecticut Ave NW #415 Noon to 2 pm $499,000

3001 Porter St NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $340,000

20009

1777 T St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $559,900

1777 T St NW #ph5 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,000

1308 Clifton St NW #306 1 pm to 4 pm $535,000

2039 New Hampshire Ave NW #408 2 pm to 4 pm $419,000

1615 Q St NW #404 2 pm to 4 pm $3,000

1615 Q St NW #404 2 pm to 4 pm $495,000

20010

3645 Warder St NW #1 10:30 am to 12:30 pm $664,200

3519 10th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $3,800

3519 10th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

1249 Kenyon St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

20011

1317 Delafield Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $924,999

1221 Shepherd St NW Noon to 4 pm $699,901

4431 New Hampshire Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $897,777

4817 Iowa Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,434,000

4520 Illinois Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

45211/2 Georgia Ave NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900

56 Longfellow St NW Noon to 3 pm $699,993

4615 Colorado Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

20015

3708 Huntington St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

20016

4995 Glenbrook Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,089,000

3010 Wisconsin Ave NW #b5 1 pm to 3 pm $269,000

3921 49th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,175,000

2324 Nebraska Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

4435 Garrison St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $929,000

3527 Porter St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $995,000

3401 38th St NW #212 Noon to 2 pm $455,000

20037

2501 M St NW #310 11 am to 4 pm $2,944,000

2501 M St NW #211 11 am to 4 pm $2,523,000

2501 M St NW #308 11 am to 4 pm $2,120,000

2501 M St NW #401 11 am to 4 pm $1,844,000

2501 M St NW #302 11 am to 4 pm $2,898,000

1099 22nd St NW #410 1 pm to 3 pm $1,350,000

NORTHEAST

20002

157 U St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $740,000

336 15th St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $849,000

700 16th St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $429,900

700 16th St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900

1375 Childress St NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $589,900

1519 Constitution Ave NE #202 1 pm to 3 pm $399,999

1767 Lang Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $699,999

621 A St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

1203 Orren St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $619,000

20011

99 Waltman Pl NE 2 pm to 5 pm $689,900

20017

615 Gallatin St NE 1 pm to 1 pm $559,900

4922 8th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $589,000

1030 Perry St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $844,000

715 Delafield St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $517,000

20018

2425 Franklin St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $740,000

3722 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE Noon to 5 pm $585,000

2630 Coleman Lane NE Noon to 5 pm $790,000

3715 Jamison St NE Noon to 5 pm $670,000

20019

3931 Clay Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $490,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

524 15th St SE #b 1 pm to 3 pm $3,950

634 North Carolina Ave SE #c Noon to 2 pm $350,000

316 2nd St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,500,000

1830 C St SE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

1025 1st St SE #915 2 pm to 4 pm $675,000

1404 E St SE Noon to 3 pm $649,500

900 11th St SE #g02 1 pm to 3 pm $559,900

900 11th St SE #201 1 pm to 3 pm $724,900

900 11th St SE #402 1 pm to 3 pm $674,900

321 D St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $875,000

112 Duddington Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $849,999

20019

3140 Lyndale Pl SE 11 am to 3 pm $338,000

20032

944 Mississippi Ave SE Noon to 5 pm $435,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

1311 Delaware Ave SW #s628 2 pm to 4 pm $240,000

530 N SW #s205 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

300 M St SW #n802 1 pm to 4 pm $250,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

1301 1st St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $774,900

70 Rhode Island Ave NW #201 1 pm to 3 pm $499,999

555 Massachusetts Ave NW #1210 1 pm to 4 pm $455,000

1224 11th St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $669,000

605 Rhode Island Ave NW #2 3 pm to 5 pm $675,000

1002 M St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $639,900

20005

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #306 1 pm to 3 pm $399,900

1212 M St NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $597,000

1322 Rhode Island Ave NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

20007

3319 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,850,000

3419 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $995,000

3282 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,625,000

2400 41st St NW #511 1 pm to 3 pm $356,000

2500 Q St NW #644 2 pm to 4 pm $470,000

3317 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,725,000

1657 31st St NW #310 1 pm to 3 pm $359,900

20008

3883 Connecticut Ave NW #316 1 pm to 3 pm $420,000

2725 Connecticut Ave NW #604 2 pm to 5 pm $569,900

3309 Macomb St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

2107 S St NW #l 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $469,000

20009

1461 Harvard St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $429,000

1439 Girard St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,000,000

1875 Mintwood Pl NW #42 1 pm to 4 pm $305,000

1801 16th St NW #310 2 pm to 4 pm $639,000

2125 14th St NW #813 1 pm to 3 pm $975,000

1476 Harvard St NW #ph 2 pm to 4 pm $920,000

2410 17th St NW #unit 311 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1810 Calvert St NW #5 1 pm to 4 pm $574,900

1704 16th St NW #6 2 pm to 4 pm $845,000

2412 17th St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $515,000

2310 Ashmead Pl NW #102 Noon to 2 pm $315,000

1103 R St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1816 New Hampshire Ave NW #201 1 pm to 3 pm $279,000

1420 Clifton St NW #203 11 am to 1 pm $340,000

20010

1438 Meridian Pl NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $365,000

525 Park Rd NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $519,900

525 Park Rd NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

1249 Kenyon St NW #4 1 pm to 4 pm $750,000

3500 13th St NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $499,900

3205 Georgia Ave NW #505 2:30 pm to 4 pm $399,000

3542 Warder St NW #302 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900

774 Irving St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

3420 16th St NW #106 1 pm to 4 pm $579,000

20011

5419 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $795,000

5214 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $649,800

4525 Georgia Ave NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

653 Hamilton St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $675,000

20012

6427 8th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $719,900

20015

6217 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,525,000

6940 Oregon Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,795,000

5314 29th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,389,000

20016

3540 39th St NW #a643 1 pm to 4 pm $559,500

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #420w 1 pm to 3 pm $260,000

4101 Albemarle St NW #609 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

3400 39th St NW #a715 1 pm to 4 pm $585,000

3114 Wisconsin Ave NW #103 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

3605 38th St NW #302 2 pm to 4 pm $379,000

20036

1718 P St NW #l10 1 pm to 4 pm $285,000

1401 17th St NW #502 2 pm to 4 pm $675,000

1415 21st St NW #penthouse 2a 2 pm to 4 pm $941,500

20037

1132 25th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

2475 Virginia Ave NW #723 1 pm to 4 pm $220,000

1177 22nd St NW #6l 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,000

1111 24th St NW #ph107 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

1177 22nd St NW #9-A 2 pm to 4 pm $1,929,000

1111 24th St NW #67 2 pm to 4 pm $1,295,000

NORTHEAST

20002

647 5th St NE Noon to 3 pm $998,900

327 15th St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $699,900

1109 Holbrook Ter NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $389,900

1714 D St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

1912 4th St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $474,900

50 Florida Ave NE #717 Noon to 4 pm $659,900

43 Franklin St NE 2 pm to 5:30 pm $869,900

1348 Emerald St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $749,500

819 D St NE #21 1 pm to 4 pm $699,900

50 Florida Ave NE #302 Noon to 4 pm $515,900

50 Florida Ave NE #320 Noon to 4 pm $425,900

50 Florida Ave NE #621 Noon to 4 pm $859,900

20017

1332 Newton St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $939,000

3001 Chancellors Way NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

20018

2909 17th St NE #102 2 pm to 4 pm $534,900

1226 Rhode Island Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

1008 South Carolina Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

425 4th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $615,000

130 E St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,900

1349 G St SE 11 am to 1 pm $849,900

262 15th St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,136,000

406 5th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

20020

39603960 Pennsylvania Ave SE #206 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450

SOUTHWEST

20024

1245 4th St SW #e107 Noon to 2 pm $379,900

520 N St SW #s-330 1 pm to 4 pm $345,000

455 N St SW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $900,000

1311 Delaware Ave SW #s741 Noon to 2 pm $235,000

1311 Delaware Ave SW #s-331 2 pm to 4 pm $305,000

560 N St SW #n508 2 pm to 4 pm $355,000