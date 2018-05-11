

(Photo by HomeVisit) The 2004 house has 13-foot ceilings on its main floor.

The owner of the Georgian house in the Kent neighborhood of Northwest Washington spent more than a year working with architect David Hudson designing a home that would be suitable for large-scale entertaining as well as intimate family gatherings.

Built by Encore Development in 2004, the six-level, 14,000-square-foot house is enormous, but it doesn’t feel cavernous. A gated entrance leads to the circular drive in front of the house. Four stately columns guard the solid mahogany front door.

A wide central hallway with arches draws your eye to the back of the home. Many houses place the stairs immediately in front of you as you enter. In this home, the stairs are pushed all the way to the back of the house, where they are encased in a turret-like structure with windows overlooking parkland.

The public rooms — sitting, living and dining rooms, and kitchen — that flank the hallway are well proportioned. Not so small that you feel crowded, but not so big that you feel you have to shout to be heard across the room.

It is the attention to detail and clever touches throughout the home that make it special. In the formal dining room, a closed-circuit camera allows the staff to know when everyone has finished the soup course. Pocket doors in the hallway that leads from the stairs to the family bedrooms can be pulled shut and locked to prevent guests from seeing your daughter’s messy room. Also on the bedroom level is a mini-kitchen, so you don’t have to go downstairs for your coffee in the morning or to warm up soup for a sick child.

French doors in the master suite open to a balcony that overlooks Battery Kemble Park, ideal for unwinding with a glass of wine after a long day. The master bathroom has an outdoor and indoor shower, as well as a separate soaking tub.



(Photo by HomeVisit) The home has many terraces, balconies and patios where you can bask in the serenity of the quiet neighborhood, parkland views and soothing sound of the waterfall.

The third floor is an enormous entertaining space with coffered ceilings that could host a banquet or the biggest slumber party ever. There’s a kitchen and two powder rooms on that floor, as well.

You can reach the roof deck either by the stairs or an elevator that runs to all six floors. The spacious terrace provides a panoramic vista of the District, Maryland and Virginia.

There are two basements. The subbasement houses the mechanical systems. The on-grade basement has a two-bedroom staff apartment, a 1,200-bottle wine cellar, and an exercise room with sauna and bathroom.

The back of the home has many terraces, balconies and patios where you can bask in the serenity of the quiet neighborhood, parkland views and soothing sound of the waterfall. Next to the infinity pool is a two-level guesthouse with two wood-burning fireplaces, a small kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom house has been on and off the market for four years now. Its price has come down from $10.5 million in 2014 to $8.2 million.

Listing: 3101 Chain Bridge Rd. NW, Washington, D.C.

Listing agents: Connie Carter and Cynthia Howar, Washington Fine Properties

