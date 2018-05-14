

The house has 1,872 square feet and a new front porch. (Bayshore Creative Images)

Home buyers looking for affordability in the Washington region can find better prices in Prince George’s County, where the median sales price was $270,000 in March 2018, compared with the regional median sales price of $435,000, according to Rockville-based Bright MLS. Buyers with a budget capped at $400,000 find they are limited to condos in the District, but they can afford a single-family home in nearby Prince George’s County.

For example, the home at 12708 Buckingham Dr. in Bowie, priced at $365,000, has 1,872 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Annual property taxes are $2,705.

[How easy is it to get a mortgage?]

Built in 1962, the two-level Colonial-style house has been updated with new floors, windows, roof, water heater, heating and air-conditioning system and electrical panel. The property has a new front porch and a new fence around the large back yard, which also has a patio. The house includes a one-car garage and a one-car carport.



The home, which has hardwood floors and a fireplace in the living room, was built in 1962. (Bayshore Creative Images)

The living room includes a fireplace and wood floors, while the open country kitchen has wood floors, granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, a breakfast bar and space for casual dining. The house also has a formal dining room. The bathrooms have been renovated. The bedrooms are carpeted.

Assigned schools include Kenilworth Elementary, Benjamin Tasker Middle and Bowie High, each rated average based on test scores by greatschools.org.

For more photos, visit slideshow.mris.com/slideshow/slideshow.htm?ListingKey=300350569618.

For more information, contact real estate agent Gina White with Lofgren-Sargent Real Estate at 443-822-1336.