1 of 98 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside the Washington area’s most expensive homes for sale View Photos Listings range from $5.75 million to $11.4 million. Caption Listings range from $5.75 million to $11.4 million. McLean Mediterranean This estate rests on more than two acres. HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Using data from Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS, we compiled a list of some of the most expensive houses for sale in the Washington area. Listings range from $5.7 million for a waterfront estate on the Potomac in Alexandria to $11.4 million for a two-acre Mediterranean-style estate in McLean.

906 Turkey Run Rd., McLean

$11.4 million

Agent: Penny Yerks and Piper Yerks Gioia, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This Mediterranean-style estate rests on more than two acres with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, a whirlpool tub, a fire pit, a screened porch with a fireplace and a three-car garage. Built in 2012, the 6,298-square-foot house has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 12-foot-high ceilings, five fireplaces, an elevator, hardwood floors, a two-story library, a two-story great room and a wine cellar.

2701 32nd St. NW, Washington

$11.2 million

Agent: Jeff Mauer, Washington Fine Properties

The French Normandy-style house on this one-acre site, built in 1930, includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms and two fireplaces. The sale includes two adjacent buildable lots that add nearly another acre to the property. The home has high ceilings, hardwood floors, leaded glass windows, a renovated kitchen and renovated bathrooms. Barnes Vanze Architects designed a potential new home to be built on the adjacent lots.

[Ted Leonsis’s Georgetown condo lists for $3.2 million]

4400 Garfield St. NW, Washington

$9.95 million

Agents: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners of Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1930, this Wesley Heights house has recently been renovated and includes more than 12,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and six fireplaces. The gated garden on this half-acre property includes multiple terraces, a swimming pool, and a pool house with two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen and an indoor whirlpool tub. The main house includes a family room with a wall of glass doors, a library with built-in bookcases, a wine cellar, and a master bedroom with two bathrooms and two dressing rooms. The house previously sold for $6.6 million in 2014.

607 Oronoco St., Alexandria

$8.5 million

Agents: Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe and Christopher Leary of HRL Partners of Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1795, this property is a registered Virginia landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the boyhood home of Robert E. Lee. The completely renovated house sits on a half-acre site with gardens and a detached two-car garage with a studio above it. The house has more than 8,000 square feet with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and six fireplaces. The main level has a formal living room, a formal dining room, a family room and a breakfast room off the kitchen.

[Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home goes on the market]

1403 30th St. NW, Washington

$6.495 million

Agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

The house in Georgetown’s East Village sits on a hill that exposes the interior to natural light. The house has a roof deck with monument views, a rear garden enclosed by brick walls with a fountain, and parking for three cars in a driveway. The four-level house, built in 1865 and renovated in 2014, has approximately 6,000 finished square feet with four fireplaces, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and large living and dining rooms, each with 10-foot-high ceilings. The house was previously listed for $7.5 million in February 2017.

[John Glenn’s Bethesda, Md., house goes on the market for $1.65 million]

2660 Connecticut Ave. NW, Washington

$6.495 million

Agent: Christopher Ritzert and Christie-Anne Weiss, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This Wardman Tower condo, designed by Darryl Carter, is being sold fully furnished and accessorized. The 4,648-square-foot condo includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a fireplace, hardwood flooring and marble bathrooms. The condo fee of $6,201 per month includes concierge services, valet parking, a fitness center and access to a rooftop terrace.

1675 31st St. NW, Washington

$6.2 million

Agent: Richard Newton, Washington Fine Properties

This Federal-style single-family home in Georgetown’s East Village has been completely renovated and includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and six fireplaces. The 7,350-square-foot house has high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a paneled library, crown moldings, professional-level appliances in the kitchen, a media room and a wine cellar. The grounds include a multilevel patio, a garden and parking for two cars. The house last sold for $4.35 million in 2013.

2720 Dumbarton St. NW, Washington

$5.99 million

Agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This modern-style Georgetown house, built in 1948 by political columnist Joseph Alsop, includes a south-facing courtyard with gardens and a heated pool accessible from all the main level rooms. The house, which has hosted presidents including Alsop’s friend John F. Kennedy as well as politicians, journalists and diplomats, has a 36-foot living room, a sunroom, a formal dining room, a large kitchen and a library, in addition to six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four fireplaces.

[The modern home that scandalized Georgetown]

86 Kalorama Circle NW, Washington

$5.9 million

Agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1929, this home in Kalorama includes seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and four fireplaces. The house, located in sought-after Kalorama, which has received attention as the neighborhood of former president Barack Obama as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, is on a quiet street facing Rock Creek Park. The grounds include an outdoor living area and a swimming pool. Inside are formal living and dining rooms, a library, a family room, and a master suite with a fireplace, a balcony, dressing rooms and two bathrooms.

7615 Southdown Rd., Alexandria

$5.75 million

Agent: Phyllis Patterson and Brittany Patterson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 2003, this Nantucket-style house sits on the Potomac River and includes a 300-foot dock with space for multiple boats. The custom-built house sits on more than one-half acre and includes a swimming pool, two screened porches, balconies, terraces and garage parking for four cars. Inside, the 11,300-square-foot house has an elevator, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five fireplaces. The living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and many bedrooms have panoramic river views.

1 of 98 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside the Washington area’s most expensive homes for sale View Photos Listings range from $5.75 million to $11.4 million. Caption Listings range from $5.75 million to $11.4 million. McLean Mediterranean This estate rests on more than two acres. HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

More from Real Estate:

As seen on TV: Home makeover shows have totally upended homeowners’ expectations

Forget owning, renting is becoming the end game for many millennials and baby boomers