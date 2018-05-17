

The D.C. Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) is investing in the construction of a mixed-income, mixed-use building with 264 apartments at Estate at 227 Tingey St. SE (Forest City Architecture)

A major side effect of the booming housing market in the District is the severe absence of affordable housing. A flurry of announcements in April shows new apartments are being developed while other affordable housing units are being preserved.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) recently issued acquisition and rehabilitation financing for Brookland Place Apartments at 617 Hamlin St. NE, which will preserve 80 units of affordable housing in Ward 5. Wesley Housing Development will rehabilitate the development’s 12 buildings. Brookland Place Apartments is a 100 percent affordable community with 15 units affordable for families earning 30 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) and 65 for families earning 60 percent of AMI. In the District, the AMI is $117,200.

Habitat for Humanity received $400,000 from the D.C. Dept. of Housing and Community Development (DCHD) to construct 14 affordable condominiums at 28th Place SE in the Randle Highlands neighborhood. The two- and three-bedroom units will be marketed to first-time buyers who will be required to fulfill requirements such as contributing 300 hours of sweat equity. Five units are reserved for buyers earning 50 percent of AMI, while the other nine units will be reserved for households earning 80 percent AMI.

DCHFA also is investing in the construction of a mixed-income, mixed-use building with 264 apartments at Estate at 227 Tingey St. SE in the Yards development. The Estate will include 53 units for individuals or families earning 50 percent or less of AMI. The apartments, which will include studio, one- and two-bedroom units, are within walking distance of the Navy Yard Metro station, shops and restaurants, as well as offices.

As part of the redevelopment of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, DCHFA is financing the redevelopment of HELP Walter Reed Apartments at 1324 Main Dr. NW, a 77-unit building. Under development by H.E.L.P. Development Corp., 75 of the units will be reserved for individuals earning 30 percent or less of AMI. The project will receive permanent supportive housing vouchers for chronically homeless veterans and other homeless individuals. The other two units will be leased to households earning 50 percent of AMI.

Mi Casa Inc. is developing a property at Florida Avenue and Q Street NW into the Barnett-Adan Apartments, a 24-unit affordable housing project with 75 percent of the units designed for families. Some units are designed to be fully accessible for people with disabilities and for aging-in-place.