If the idea of stepping out of your high-rise condo to walk to coffee shops, dozens of restaurants, concert venues and movie theaters appeals, you don’t always need to live in the heart of downtown Washington. Plenty of walkable communities can be found in the suburbs where you can also find a place to buy at a lower price than a comparable residence within the city limits.

For example, the condo at 11800 Sunset Hills Road, #320 in Reston, priced at $385,000, has 1,081 square feet. Monthly condo fees are $437 and annual taxes are $4,706. The condo comes with an assigned parking space in the garage and a second assigned parking space in a surface lot.

Built in 2005, the Carlton House is located within a short walk of Reston Town Center’s restaurants and shops, along with its outdoor concert venue that morphs into an ice-skating rink in winter. Also within walking distance is the Washington and Old Dominion trail for walking and biking, the Reston public library and several other shopping areas. The building includes an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, party room, meeting room, billiards room, clubhouse and concierge services.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has an open dining area with access to a private balcony. A pass-through links the kitchen and dining area. Each bedroom has an attached full bath and walk-in closet.

Assigned schools include Lake Anne Elementary, Hughes Middle and South Lakes High, all rates average by greatschools.org based on test scores.

