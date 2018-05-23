

(Courtesy of Legacy West End)

City neighborhoods sometimes convert from being primarily office or industrial areas to residential and retail neighborhoods, but not every building fulfills all those functions. At 1255 22nd St. NW in the West End, which functioned as a Cadillac dealership from 1935 to the late 1970s, Legacy West End’s 192 apartments and five two-story carriage houses are replacing an office complex. The post office on the lower level of the office building will stay and become part of the convenient amenities of the residential tower.

(Courtesy of Legacy West End)

The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the high rise include large kitchen islands, quartz countertops, nine-foot ceilings, sliding glass barn doors into the bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies. The building has all-new interiors, including heating and air conditioning systems, elevators and electrical and plumbing fixtures. Building amenities include a rooftop deck with a fire pit; grills; two swimming pools connected by a waterfall; a fitness center; a pet spa; and a lounge with TVs and pool tables. Rents range from $2,060 to $5,685.

(Courtesy of Legacy West End)

The five two-story carriage houses range from 1,194 to 1,564 square feet and rent for $5,560 to $7,500. Each has a private garage or carport. The largest, which rents for $7,500 per month, has an open center-island kitchen, as well as a living area and dining area that open onto a covered patio. This carriage house has a garage and a powder room on the main level along with the living areas. Two bedrooms, each with a private full bathroom, are upstairs.

For more information, visit legacywestend.com.