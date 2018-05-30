

New condos in the District for less than $400,000? Yes. (Iwan Bagus)

When faced with the median sales price of $555,451 in the District, as reported by Bright MLS, buyers with a budget maxed out at $400,000 will find limited choices. Buyers willing to live away from a Metro station and adjacent to a hot neighborhood may have a better chance at finding a place to buy and can even find new-construction homes that fit their budget.

For example, the newly built condos at 1605 F St. NE range in price from $379,900 to $399,900. The building is located within walking distance of the H Street corridor between Benning Road and the Hill East neighborhood. The Rosedale recreation center is also nearby. Condo fees are $282, and annual property taxes are $5,741.



The two-bedroom condos are loft-style. (Iwan Bagus)

Each unit has 740 to 762 square feet with two bedrooms and one bathroom. The contemporary loft-style condos have open floor plans with hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and exposed ducts. The condos have Porcelanosa tiles in the bathroom, Energy Star appliances, a stacked washer and dryer, and a wireless security system.

Assigned schools include Miner Elementary, Eliot-Hine Middle and Eastern High. The elementary and middle schools are rated below average based on test scores by greatschools.org, while the high school is rated average.

For more information, contact real estate agent Jonathan Reff with Compass at 202-487-4162.