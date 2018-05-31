

Priced from $1.9 million to $2 million, the townhouses each have 3,000 square feet with 10-foot ceilings and a custom-designed home automation system. (Lila Trejo of Studio Trejo)

New luxury residential developments in the District are a common sight, with former rowhouses and empty lots transformed into contemporary-style living spaces with marble, high ceilings, hardwood floors and a rooftop deck. But it’s more unusual to find a new development that includes rental apartments and townhouses.

(Lila Trejo of Studio Trejo)

At Euclid Heights, located near Howard University in North Shaw, Casbro Development built a three-unit rental building at 725 Euclid St. NW and two townhouses with four levels each at 727-A and 727-B Euclid St. NW. All the units, including rentals and for-purchase residences, have private outdoor spaces.

The rental units, which range in size from 928 to 1,476 square feet, include two or three bedrooms and two full bathrooms and rent from $3,495 to $5,995 per month.

The townhouses, designed by architect KC Price with interiors by Akseizer Design Group, each have four levels with five bedrooms and five bathrooms and include a fully finished lower level, each with its own private entrance. The homes have private rooftop decks in addition to balconies and patios, along with secure parking in a gated area. Priced from $1.9 million to $2 million, the townhouses each have 3,000 square feet with 10-foot ceilings and a custom-designed home automation system.

[These are the amenities in your house that will fetch you a higher sales price]

The most notable feature of the townhouses are their size, says Timur Loynab, a principal with CondoNest. They were designed to appeal to a family with the need for extra space that doesn’t want to move out of the city, he says.

For more information, contact Timur Loynab of CondoNest at 571-215-6554 or visit liveeuclidheights.com.