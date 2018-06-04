

The single-family home has 1,761 square feet with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. (Redfin)

When your home-buying budget is capped at $400,000, your options in a high-cost housing market such as the Washington region can be limited. The median sales price for a home in the region was $450,000 in April, according to Rockville-based Bright MLS, including condos, townhouses and single-family houses. Expanding your search to neighborhoods with bus service rather than within walking distance of a Metro station can open the door to more choices.

For example, the single-family house at 4802 Stockton Lane in Hyattsville, priced at $335,000, is served by several bus routes. Annual property taxes are $3,680. There are no homeowner association fees.

Built in 1953, the house has been updated and includes 1,761 square feet with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The two-level house has new wall-to-wall carpet, with two bedrooms and one full bath on the main level. The other three bedrooms are upstairs, along with a second full bathroom. The bathrooms have been updated and the kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and tile floors. The house has a traditional floor plan with a separate dining room and a family room with a wood-burning fireplace and sliding-glass doors to the backyard. There’s no garage, but there is a private driveway, a back yard and a storage shed. Additional storage space is available in the attic.

[It was our dream house in Italy. But then life happened.]

Assigned schools include Woodridge Elementary, Charles Carroll Middle and Parkdale High. The elementary school and high school are rated below average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org and the middle school is rated above average.

For more photos, visit my.matterport.com/show/?m=qRZxmXeHPZs&mls=1

For more information, contact real estate agent Deborah Kennedy with Redfin at 301-658-6186.