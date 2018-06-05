

Ben Caballero’s sales in 2016 totaled $1.44 billion. (HomesUSA)

Real estate agents are known for rewarding each other with “top producer” recognition and awards for achieving milestones. But there’s only one real estate agent who has been named “Number One” in the world by Guinness World Records: Ben Caballero, an agent based in Addison, Tex.

You might expect an agent with the kind of record that attracts the attention of Guinness to be a flashy sales professional in a hyper-expensive market like New York, Miami or Los Angeles, but this agent built his business based on hew home sales in several Texas markets.

This is the first time Guinness has awarded a record to a real estate agent. Caballero was recognized for his sales track record in 2016, when he sold 3,556 homes, the equivalent of nearly 10 homes each day. He also was the first individual agent to sell more than $1 billion in homes in a single year. In 2016, his sales totaled $1.44 billion.

Caballero, the broker/owner of HomesUSA.com, specializes in selling new homes for 65 builders in Dallas — Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. The data for his sales comes from Real Trends, which ranks real estate sales agents by the number of transactions as well as the volume of their sales. In 2016, Caballero’s number of sales was seven times more than his nearest competitor in Real Trends tracking, who sold 467 houses.

Caballero credits his success to the HomesUSA online platform that he invented, which provides listing management and marketing services for builders. Caballero, who became a real estate agent at 21, also was a builder for 18 years.