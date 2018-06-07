

The building will be the tallest in Ballston and will include 188,000 square feet of office space, more than 37,000 square feet of retail space in addition to the apartment homes. (Interface Multimedia)

Brandywine Realty Trust and the Shooshan Co. recently announced that vertical construction has started on 4040 Wilson, the final phase of the Liberty Center development in Ballston. When complete, the 22-story building will be the tallest in Ballston and will include 188,000 square feet of office space, more than 37,000 square feet of retail space and 250 apartments. The building will include a rooftop conference and events space with views of Washington.

Ballston Quarter, the Ballston Metro station and numerous shops, hotels, restaurants and parks are within walking distance. Residents will have a rooftop with a swimming pool, fire pit and outdoor lounge area that is separate from the corporate events space. A mid-level terrace on the 10th floor also will be available to residents. The 250 apartments will be located on the 11th through 22nd floors and will include views of the District.

Building amenities include a Vida fitness center and parking with separate areas for the office, retail and residential tenants. Mosaic Park, which has a children’s play area, a multipurpose court, lawns and pedestrian paths, is nearby.

Interior construction is expected to begin in fall 2019 with move-ins beginning in January 2020.