

A look at last year’s expo. This year’s event includes a DIY workshop with HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod. (BB Turner Photography)

Whether you want to buy a home in the District, learn more about options for renting or start preparing financially for a future purchase, you can attend the free D.C. Housing Expo and Home Show on Saturday at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Hosted by the D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development and the Greater Washington Urban League, the event includes information for homeowners about remodeling and home repair, resources for potential home buyers, information about tenant’s rights, guidance for seniors who plan to age in place and financial literacy training for youths.

“As the Expo celebrates 10 years, we’ve added exciting new features, such as a DIY workshop with HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod in partnership with WHUR-FM, a Meet the Author’s Corner featuring ‘Chocolate City’ author George Derek Musgrove, a tiny home living demonstration and a smart home technology showcase,” said Polly Donaldson, director of DHCD.

[Prospective buyers persist in a tough real estate market]

The event includes more than 30 workshops and demonstrations and more than 150 exhibitors, including lenders, real estate agents, and representatives from nonprofit community organizations and government agencies. Participants can receive free credit reports and credit counseling and are eligible for prizes and giveaways.

This year, the expo includes a home design center, a smart-home technology showcase, and access to housing- and job-search resources. Healthy-cooking demonstrations also take place during the event.

The expo is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. You can register in advance for the expo and workshops.