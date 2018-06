Here’s a list of open houses taking place June 9-10 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

1416 10th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,900

460 New York Ave NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

83 New York Ave NW #a 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

31 T St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

420 M St NW #b 1 pm to 4 pm $625,000

1416 10th Street NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,900

20004

616 E St NW #218 1 pm to 3 pm $543,000

20005

1322 Rhode Island Ave NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

1150 K St NW #1304 2 pm to 4 pm $459,000

20007

3901 Tunlaw Rd NW #302 1 pm to 4 pm $265,000

3925 Davis Pl NW #202 2 pm to 4 pm $305,000

1015 33rd St NW #703 1 pm to 3 pm $939,000

1657 31st St NW #310 Noon to 2 pm $359,900

2505 39th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,095,000

20008

3601 Connecticut Ave NW #415 1 pm to 4 pm $489,000

2755 Ordway St NW #108 1 pm to 3 pm $345,000

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies 724 Noon to 4 pm $3,871

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies 616 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm $3,711

20009

2412 17th St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $533,000

2000 16th St NW #208 1 pm to 3 pm $439,900

2001 12th St NW #118 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

1439 Euclid St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $399,999

2118 12th Pl NW Noon to 3 pm $985,000

2440 16th St NW #205 1 pm to 3 pm $345,000

1833 California St NW #305 1 pm to 3 pm $509,000

2001 12th St NW #407 2 pm to 4 pm $499,000

1833 S St NW #30 1 pm to 3 pm $524,900

20010

1361 Irving St NW #5 Noon to 2 pm $519,000

1830 Lamont St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

20011

209 Peabody St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $835,000

618 Sheridan St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

5125 New Hampshire Ave NW 11 am to 1 pm $755,555

4631 5th St NW Noon to 2 pm $799,999

909 Quincy St NW #1 10 am to Noon $699,000

909 Quincy St NW #4 10 am to Noon $799,000

909 Quincy St NW #2 10 am to Noon $699,000

909 Quincy St NW #3 10 am to Noon $799,000

509 Sheridan St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $776,000

20012

6425 14th St NW #206 Noon to 2 pm $289,900

7112 Chestnut St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

7409 9th St NW 10 am to 1 pm $599,000

20037

2425 L St NW #508 1 pm to 3 pm $599,500

2501 M St NW #310 11 am to 4 pm $2,944,000

2501 M St NW #211 11 am to 4 pm $2,523,000

2501 M St NW #308 11 am to 4 pm $2,120,000

2501 M St NW #303 11 am to 4 pm $2,598,000

2501 M St NW #401 11 am to 4 pm $1,844,000

2501 M St NW #302 11 am to 4 pm $2,898,000

NORTHEAST

20002

321 Constitution Ave NE Noon to 3 pm $1,449,900

108 5th St NE Noon to 3 pm $1,487,000

1350 Maryland Ave NE #310 6 pm to 10 pm $585,990

901 D St NE #203 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1662 West Virginia Ave NE #1 11 am to 1 pm $345,000

1662 West Virginia Ave NE #2 11 am to 1 pm $345,000

1662 West Virginia Ave NE #4 11 am to 1 pm $355,000

1662 West Virginia Ave NE #3 11 am to 1 pm $355,000

633 M St NE #b Noon to 1 pm $1,300

20011

99 Waltman Pl NE 2 pm to 4:30 pm $689,999

99 Waltman Place NE 2 pm to 4:30 pm $689,999

20017

1225 Emerson St NE Noon to 2 pm $430,000

3037 Chancellors Way NE 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

20018

1304 Adams St NE #2 Noon to 2 pm $315,000

3722 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE Noon to 5 pm $585,000

2630 Coleman Lane NE Noon to 5 pm $790,000

3715 Jamison St NE Noon to 5 pm $670,000

3141 24th St NE 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $599,500

20019

5040 Meade St NE Noon to 2 pm $550,000

5038 Meade St NE Noon to 2 pm $550,000

5909 Foote St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $345,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

413 Guethler’s Way SE Noon to 3 pm $1,280,000

900 11th St SE #406 2 pm to 4 pm $2,800

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE #514 1 pm to 3 pm $579,900

725 5th St SE #23 2 pm to 4 pm $1,245,000

20032

1266 Barnaby Ter SE 1 pm to 3:30 pm $307,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

714 6th St SW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

475 K St NW #905 Noon to 2 pm $579,000

1124 10th St NW #ta 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

919 Florida Ave NW #505 1 pm to 3 pm $639,900

605 Rhode Island Ave NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $600,000

928 O St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $2,695,000

928 O St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,795,000

67 Adams St NW Noon to 3 pm $1,375,000

948 Westminster St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,895,000

910 M St NW #1005 1 pm to 4 pm $550,000

811 4th St NW #1001 1 pm to 4 pm $459,900

440 L St NW #207 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

20004

601 Pennsylvania Ave NW #201 2 pm to 4 pm $345,000

801 Pennsylvania Ave NW #1025 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000

631 D St NW #129 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

20005

1209 13th St NW #602 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1441 Rhode Island Ave NW #901 2 pm to 4 pm $899,000

1150 K St NW #408 2 pm to 4 pm $3,150

1150 K St NW #202 1 pm to 3 pm $599,999

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #207 1 pm to 4 pm $219,900

1210 R St NW #10 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

1133 14th St NW #708 2 pm to 4 pm $695,000

1300 Massachusetts Ave NW #306 2 pm to 4 pm $399,900

20007

4526 Westhall Dr NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,000

4866 Macarthur Blvd NW #1 1 pm to 3:30 pm $300,000

1414 29th St NW Noon to 2 pm $2,145,000

4526 Foxhall Cres NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,650,000

2824 Bellevue Ter NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,899,000

4526 Foxhall Crescent NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,650,000

3641 Fulton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000

2400 41st St NW #511 1 pm to 3 pm $356,000

3119 N St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,385,000

4621 Q St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,249,000

2525 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,375,000

3414 Volta Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,780,000

1408 35th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,800,000

2805 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

1070 Paper Mill Ct NW #1070 2 pm to 4 pm $678,900

20008

3620 Connecticut Ave NW #30 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

2801 Connecticut Ave NW #16 1 pm to 4 pm $549,000

4334 Reno Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

2801 Connecticut Ave NW #12 1 pm to 3 pm $489,000

2145 California St NW #203 1 pm to 4 pm $309,900

3620 Connecticut Ave NW #33 2 pm to 4 pm $299,000

2920 Cortland Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,950,000

2845 Mcgill Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,995,000

2818 Connecticut Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $569,900

4444 Connecticut Ave NW #305 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

4740 Connecticut Avenue NW 1 pm to 4 pm $549,997

3122 Newark St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,499,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #108 1 pm to 4 pm $549,997

3701 Connecticut Ave NW #323 1 pm to 4 pm $299,999

20009

1446 Q St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,000

1415 T NW #301 2 pm to 4 pm $349,000

1446 Q St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

1415 T NW #a1 2 pm to 4 pm $289,000

1216 Girard NW #2 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $699,999

1774 Willard St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,980,000

1216 Girard St NW #1 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $599,999

2100 19th St NW #501 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

1815 18th St NW #103 2 pm to 4 pm $625,000

2550 University Pl NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $725,000

13541356 Euclid St NW #302b 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

1822 15th St NW #103 1 pm to 4 pm $279,000

2020 12th St NW #116 1 pm to 3 pm $749,000

1721 21st St NW ##202 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1725 Lanier Pl NW #3a 1 pm to 3 pm $465,000

1111 W St NW #13 2 pm to 4 pm $1,029,000

1310 Q St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

1724 17th St NW #26 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

2301 Champlain St NW #414 1 pm to 4 pm $869,000

1325 Belmont St NW 3 pm to 4 pm $5,500

20010

3527 14th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $334,900

3527 14th St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $659,900

3527 14th St NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $669,900

1356 Kenyon St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $449,500

1339 Irving St NW #ph 1 pm to 4 pm $1,060,000

3110 18th St NW Noon to 1 pm $6,850

3620 11th St NW #2 1 pm to 3:30 pm $498,000

3620 11th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $518,000

425 Newton Pl NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $675,000

1708 Newton St NW #304 1 pm to 4 pm $349,000

3205 Georgia Ave NW #505 2 pm to 4 pm $384,900

3611 New Hampshire Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

20011

1707 Allison St NW 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm $1,299,000

4119 7th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $875,000

5419 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

20012

1206 Floral St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $910,000

20015

5201 Wisconsin Ave NW #102 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000

20016

3610 39th St NW #b542 1 pm to 3 pm $504,900

5712 Macarthur Blvd NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,200,000

5145 Tilden St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $3,995,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #215e 1 pm to 3 pm $639,000

5114 52nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000

2948 University Ter NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,175,000

3900 Watson Pl NW #b-G3c 1 pm to 4 pm $479,000

5032 Dana Pl NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #334-335b 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

3917 Watson Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,425,000

5155 Rockwood Pkwy NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,195,000

20037

1124 25th St NW #t5 2 pm to 4 pm $549,999

2475 Virginia Ave NW #313 1 pm to 3 pm $299,000

2501 M St NW #608 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $945,000

1111 23rd St NW #ph2b 2 pm to 4 pm $3,700,000

922 24th St NW #605 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

2531 I St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,449,900

1155 23rd St NW #5k 2 pm to 4 pm $1,850,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1417 Staples St NE #1-4 2 pm to 4 pm $569,000

1417 Staples St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000

1417 Staples St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000

1417 Staples St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $569,000

704 12th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $849,000

218 Maryland Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $2,500,000

50 Florida Ave NE #820 Noon to 4 pm $450,900

1909 Rosedale St NE #4 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

50 Florida Ave NE #926 Noon to 4 pm $745,900

50 Florida Ave NE #718 Noon to 4 pm $674,900

50 Florida Ave NE #402 Noon to 4 pm $521,900

215 I St NE #308 2 pm to 4 pm $1,170,000

1626 Trinidad Ave NE #1 1 pm to 3 pm $650,000

1626 Trinidad Ave NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $705,000

1119 Oates St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

317 W St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $700,000

317 W St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $720,000

232 Randolph Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $789,900

1631 Montello Ave NE #ph1 2 pm to 4 pm $709,000

1631 Montello Ave NE #b 2 pm to 4 pm $489,000

911 2nd St NE #406 1 pm to 4 pm $474,900

1211 F Street NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

700 16th St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900

700 16th St NE #3 1 pm to 4 pm $574,900

1211 F St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

1767 Lang Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $635,000

20011

308 Quackenbos St NE Noon to 3 pm $619,900

20017

743 Faraday Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $535,000

1235 Jackson St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $919,000

3308 9th St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $747,400

3106 15th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $869,900

20018

3617 18th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,650

2838 Franklin St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

2651 Rhode Island Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $749,900

4123 22nd St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $769,900

SOUTHEAST

20003

1515 K St SE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $569,900

812 C St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,800,000

101 North Carolina Ave SE #209 Noon to 2 pm $315,000

1300 4th St SE #307 Noon to 4 pm $594,900

1300 4th St SE #514 Noon to 4 pm $454,900

1300 4th St SE #807 Noon to 4 pm $529,900

1000 New Jersey Avenue, SE St SE #423 Noon to 2 pm $569,900

1622 Potomac Ave SE 1 pm to 3 pm $875,999

20019

4248 Southern Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $379,000

5007 A St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $409,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

355 I St SW #204 2 pm to 4 pm $474,500

350 G St SW #n417 Noon to 4 pm $429,000

530sw N St SW #s410 1 pm to 3 pm $274,900

560 N St SW #n-714 2 pm to 4 pm $380,000