You might expect everything in Gheorghe Muresan’s home to be oversize, to accommodate the man who is one of the tallest players in NBA history. But the 1979 house is proportioned much the same as his neighbors’ homes in Potomac, Md.

Muresan, who was drafted in the second round by the Washington Bullets in 1993, spent four years of his NBA career with the team and continues to have a public-relations role with the Wizards. Although his playing time with the Bullets/Wizards was short, the 7-foot-7 center made a big impression on Washington. He continues to be one of the Washington area’s most beloved sports figures.

“Everybody loves Gheorghe,” former teammate Jim McIlvaine told The Washington Post in 1995. “The world is one big candy store, and Gheorghe is the biggest kid.”

Muresan, whose height is the result of an overactive pituitary gland, now runs the appropriately named Giant Basketball Academy in Virginia. He passed along his love of the game to his sons, George and Victor. George, who attended St. Andrew’s, is a member of the Georgetown Hoyas basketball team.

Given their statuesque heights — at 6-1, Liliana, Muresan’s wife, is the shortest one in the family – their home had to be place where they could spread out. When the Muresans renovated the house two years ago, they opened up the kitchen, where everyone tends to gather. It stretches almost the entire length of the house.

“I love space,” Muresan said. “I don’t like walls.”

The Muresans fell in love with the home because of its spacious back yard, which they fill with peacocks and chickens. Tucked at the end of the dead-end road, the house is surrounded by mature trees and parkland. A trail behind the house leads down to the Potomac River.

“I love green,” Muresan said. “I love woods.”

Muresan said that in the mornings, he likes to listen to the birds sing.

“We love this area,” Liliana said. “It’s very convenient.”



Double-entry doors open to a two-story marble foyer with an ornate ceiling mural and sparkling chandelier. The floors in the formal dining room and office have Jeffersonian flair. They are laid in a pattern that resembles the parquet floors in Monticello’s parlor. A massive stone fireplace and large wood beams give the family room a rustic feel.

The master suite takes up one wing of the house. A large dressing area has built-in drawers and shelves. Skylights fill the space with natural light.

The lower level is the only place you’ll find evidence of Muresan’s career. In addition to a few framed jerseys, there is movie memorabilia from when he co-starred with Billy Crystal in the 1998 film, “My Giant.” The lower level also has two bedrooms, a large rec room, a second kitchen, an exercise room and a wine storage area.

The home has several outdoor spaces, including balconies, a spacious deck off the kitchen and a large pool terrace. A three-car garage is attached to the house.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 9,159-square-foot house is listed at $2.1 million.

Listing: 10913 Burbank Dr., Potomac, Md.

Listing agent: Shahab Nasrin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

