

The condo, owned by sports agent Jeff Austin and his wife, Denise, a fitness guru, is being sold fully furnished. (BTW Images)

Going to the fitness center at the Oronoco, the luxury condominium building in Old Town Alexandria, is about to get a little less intimidating. Jeff Austin, an agent with the Octagon sports and entertainment marketing firm who represents basketball star Stephen Curry and his former-NBA-star father, Dell Curry, and fitness guru Denise Austin are selling their condo. Denise Austin, now a brand ambassador for AARP, and her husband live in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Real estate agent Phyllis Patterson with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty says the couple moved to California when their daughters graduated high school, and now the Austins spend less time in the Washington area than they anticipated.

The Oronoco has a fitness center, a yoga room and a swimming pool. The Austins’ condo, at 601 N. Fairfax St., No. 413, priced at $1.625 million, has 12-foot ceilings, two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a fireplace and hardwood floors. The contemporary-style condo has walls of windows, an open floor plan, and a balcony accessible from the master bedroom as well as the living and dining area. The unit is being sold fully furnished and includes three garage parking spaces. Monthly condo fees on the 2,054-square-foot unit are $1,480.

For more information, contact Patterson at 703-310-6201.