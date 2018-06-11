

The condo comes with an assigned parking space. (HomeVisit)

Searching for a home that meets your needs for space and location and a maximum budget of $400,000 can be tough in an expensive housing market such as Arlington, where the median sales price was $556,500 in April, according to Rockville-based Bright MLS. When location is the most important thing, you may need to switch to a condo to find the right price.

If you do choose a condo, don’t forget to calculate condo fees into your budget. Keep in mind, though, that your homeowner’s insurance and property taxes may be a little lower and that those fees sometimes cover some expenses for utilities or a gym.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 3902 Ninth Rd. S in Alcova Heights in Arlington, priced at $375,000, has a monthly condo fee of $394.



The kitchen and living room have hardwood floors. (HomeVisit)

The condo, which has 1,090 square feet, has hardwood flooring in the living areas and kitchen, a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, and a large rear deck. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances and white cabinets with a large pass-through to the open dining room and living room. The bathrooms have been updated since the condo was built in 1986, and the bedrooms are carpeted. The condo comes with an assigned parking space and a washer and dryer in the unit.



There is a large deck behind the condo. (HomeVisit)

Shops and restaurants are within walking distance, and the area is served by several bus routes. A new Harris Teeter grocery store will be built nearby.

Assigned schools are Barcroft Elementary, Jefferson Middle and Wakefield High. The middle school is rated above average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org, and the elementary and high schools are rated below average.

