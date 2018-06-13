1 of 98 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside the Washington area?s most expensive homes for sale View Photos Listings range from $5.5 million to $25.9 million. Caption Listings range from $5.5 million to $25.9 million. HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Using data from Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS, we compiled a list of some of the most expensive houses for sale in the Washington area. Listings range from $5.5 million for a Georgetown mansion to $25.9 million for a historic manor house in Chevy Chase, Md., and include homes with 4,090 square feet to a 33,000-square-foot mansion in Bethesda with 16 bathrooms.

9 Chevy Chase Cir., Chevy Chase, Md.

$25.9 million

Agent: Ted Duncan, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 1894, this 13,000-square-foot mansion known as Ishpiming rests on a two-acre site with a swimming pool, gardens and a carriage house with living quarters. The house, which was once considered for use as the vice president’s residence and has been visited by four presidents as well as numerous dignitaries, includes a formal ballroom, a dance rehearsal space, a music room with stained glass windows, and nine fireplaces. The house has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

576 Innsbruck Ave., Great Falls, Va.

$12.5 million

Agent: Penny Yerks, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 2007 and named Alderley, this Cotswold-style stone manor sits on a five-acre gated site with gardens, a lawn, a swimming pool with a waterfall, a pergola, a koi pond and an outdoor kitchen. The 20,550-square-foot interior includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five fireplaces. The mansion includes a wine room, a theater, a gym and a spa on the lower level, and a first-floor master suite.

2900 K St. NW #601, Washington

$8.95 million

Agent: Ben Roth, Washington Fine Properties

This penthouse on the Georgetown waterfront includes two levels with 6,000 square feet and an additional 3,500 square feet of outdoor living space. The terraces include a swimming pool overlooking the Potomac River with views of Washington’s monuments. Built in 2008, the building has just six condos. This unit has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and two fireplaces and comes with three garage parking spaces. Monthly condo fees are $5,937.

9811 Avenel Farm Dr., Potomac

$6.995 million

Agent: Lynda O’Dea, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 2010, this 14,711-square-foot mansion sits on a two-acre estate that backs to a 10-acre bird conservancy. The European-style manor includes marble floors, a circular staircase with custom-designed iron railings, Swarovski chandeliers, and space for formal and casual entertaining. The house includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five fireplaces.

4880 Glenbrook Rd. NW, Washington

$6.95 million

Agent: Mary Grover Ehrgood, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1929, this fieldstone house in Spring Valley was renovated and expanded in 1998. The approximately three-fourths of an acre lot includes a stream, lawns, gardens, a swimming pool and a shared tennis court. The 6,083-square-foot house includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five wood-burning fireplaces. Several rooms on the main level open onto terraces. The main level includes a paneled library, a sunroom, formal living and dining rooms, a family room, and a kitchen and breakfast room with a skylight.

7013 Natelli Woods Lane, Bethesda

$6.5 million

Agent: Delia McCormick, Washington Fine Properties

One of the largest houses in Montgomery County, this custom home in the Avenel community has 33,000 square feet of living space on five levels with 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms and seven fireplaces. Guests enter into a foyer with a 37-foot-high ceiling, a split staircase, a gallery overlook and a crystal chandelier. The 2.45-acre grounds include terraces, a tennis court and a four-car garage. Inside, the house features marble and wood floors, formal rooms for entertaining, an elevator and an indoor swimming pool with a whirlpool tub. The home was on the market in 2015 for $6.449 million.

4852 Indian Lane NW, Washington

$5.8 million

Agent: Ellen Morrell and Ben Roth, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1929, this Tudor-style home in Spring Valley has been completely renovated and includes more than 8,000 square feet of living space. The house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, three fireplaces, formal living and dining rooms, a family room with floor-to-ceiling walls of windows, a marble kitchen, and a wine cellar. The half-acre grounds include terraces and a swimming pool.

2501 Pennsylvania Ave. NW #PH2B, Washington

$5.75 million

Agent: Jonathan Taylor and Maxwell Rabin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This two-level penthouse condo, which includes interior design by Barry Dixon, has 4,500 square feet. A private elevator opens onto the first floor of the unit, which has a living room, a formal dining room, a family room, a library and a kitchen as well as two balconies. The condo has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a terrace off the second level. Amenities include three parking spaces in the garage, a 24-hour front desk and a storage room. Monthly condo fees are $4,175.