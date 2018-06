Here’s a list of open houses taking place June 16-17 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Looking for Maryland? Click here. Looking for Virginia? Click here.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

1131 5th St NW #c Noon to 2 pm $650,000

211 Morgan St NW #two 2 pm to 4 pm $735,000

1816 5th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000

619 Harvard St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000

619 Harvard St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

2120 Vermont Ave NW #221 2 pm to 4 pm $454,900

1628 11th St NW #unit 309 1 pm to 3 pm $959,900

435 R St NW #305 2 pm to 4 pm $429,900

20005

1325 13th St NW #16 2 pm to 4 pm $679,500

1322 Rhode Island Ave NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

20007

3538 W Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $924,900

1016 29th St NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $699,000

3100 N St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $499,900

20008

2700 Woodley Rd NW ## Varies 324 12:30 pm to 4 pm $3,271

20009

2031 13th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $2,575

1916 17th St NW #507 2 pm to 4 pm $439,000

1414 Belmont St NW #310 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

1601 18th St NW #516 2 pm to 4 pm $2,400

1601 18th St NW #516 2 pm to 4 pm $415,000

2001 12th St NW #104 11:30 am to 1:30 pm $589,000

1816 T St NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $399,000

1665 Harvard St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

2535 13th St NW #402 1 pm to 3 pm $535,000

1701 Kalorama Rd NW #209 Noon to 3 pm $519,000

1419 R St NW #11 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

20010

1451 Park Rd NW #304 1 pm to 4 pm $309,000

1643 Newton St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

20011

5421 8th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $999,000

4521 Georgia Ave NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $674,900

45211/2 Georgia Ave NW #2 1 pm to 3 pm $749,900

4000 14th NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

5213 13th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $915,000

415 Randolph St NW #1 Noon to 4 pm $649,900

236 Gallatin St NW Noon to 4 pm $729,900

925 Decatur St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $860,000

729 Roxboro Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $618,000

4834 Blagden Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

4631 5th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $799,999

5106 N Capitol St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,650

20012

7127 Chestnut St NW Noon to 3 pm $800,000

20016

3901 Cathedral Ave NW #404 11 am to 1 pm $378,900

3900 Watson Pl NW #b-G3c Noon to 2 pm $479,000

3900 Cathedral Ave NW #405a 1 pm to 4 pm $299,999

3617 38th St NW #302 Noon to 2 pm $429,000

20036

1415 21st St NW #penthouse 2a 1 pm to 3 pm $924,500

1415 21st Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $924,500

20037

1177 22nd St NW #3f Noon to 3 pm $1,349,000

2501 M St NW #310 11 am to 4 pm $2,944,000

2501 M St NW #211 11 am to 4 pm $2,523,000

2501 M St NW #308 11 am to 4 pm $2,120,000

2501 M St NW #303 11 am to 4 pm $2,598,000

2501 M St NW #302 11 am to 4 pm $2,898,000

NORTHEAST

20002

1603 Meigs Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $349,900

1436 D St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $798,500

633 M St NE #b Noon to 1 pm $1,300

410 15th Street NE 1 pm to 3 pm $469,000

20 Seaton Pl NE 2 pm to 4 pm $904,920

621 A St NE Noon to 3 pm $2,495,000

108 5th St NE Noon to 3 pm $1,487,000

410 15th St NE #24 1 pm to 3 pm $469,000

605 L St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $989,900

1301 H St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1350 Maryland Ave NE #310 Noon to 2 pm $574,900

20011

99 Waltman Pl NE 2 pm to 4:30 pm $684,999

20017

2915 13th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $650,000

20018

3722 Commodore Joshua Barney Dr NE Noon to 5 pm $585,000

2630 Coleman Lane NE Noon to 5 pm $790,000

3715 Jamison St NE Noon to 5 pm $670,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

19 15th St SE 9:30 am to 11 am $1,188,000

925 Potomac Ave SE Noon to 2 pm $3,050

1424 L St SE #301 1 pm to 4 pm $664,900

812 C St SE Noon to 3 pm $1,800,000

943 15th St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $698,500

1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #402 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $599,900

1500 Pennsylvania Ave SE #410 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $449,900

SOUTHWEST

20024

355 I St SW #204 1 pm to 4 pm $474,500

1245 4th St SW #e107 1 pm to 3 pm $374,900

1311 Delaware Ave SW #s741 1 pm to 3 pm $230,000

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

1341 1st St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $659,000

1408 10th St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

949 S St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,499,900

475 K St NW #302 1 pm to 4 pm $725,000

442 M St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $739,000

2032 Flagler Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

662 Glick Ct NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $775,000

662 Glick Ct NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $850,000

460 New York Ave NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $519,000

142 Bryant NW #01 1 pm to 3 pm $769,000

20005

1527 12th St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

1527 12th St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $819,900

1314 Massachusetts Ave NW #301 1 pm to 4 pm $479,000

1150 K St NW #1304 1 pm to 3 pm $459,000

1413 P St NW #403 2 pm to 4 pm $1,195,900

1401 Church St NW #321 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #l01 1 pm to 3 pm $424,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #301 1 pm to 3 pm $1,849,900

1427 Rhode Island Ave NW #604 1 pm to 3 pm $1,459,900

1440 N St NW #815 Noon to 2 pm $274,950

20007

3825 Benton St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

2805 Q St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,495,000

1616 33rd St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

1045 31st St NW #305 1 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

3641 Fulton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,495,000

1015 33rd St NW #508 2 pm to 4 pm $1,040,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #504 1 pm to 3 pm $625,000

2710 Poplar St NW Noon to 2 pm $819,900

2238 39th Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

2801 New Mexico Ave NW #912 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

4511 Potomac Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $2,450,000

20008

2138 California St NW #411 1 pm to 3 pm $1,850,000

2737 Devonshire Pl NW #21 1 pm to 4 pm $355,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #108 2 pm to 4 pm $549,997

3620 Connecticut Ave NW #30 1 pm to 3 pm $449,900

5036 Nebraska Ave NW 1 pm to 4 pm $950,000

4334 Reno Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

4740 Connecticut Avenue NW 2 pm to 4 pm $549,997

2519 Massachusetts Ave NW Noon to 1:30 pm $2,399,000

2527 Waterside Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

2115-2117 S St NW #3c 2 pm to 4 pm $699,500

3620 Connecticut Ave NW #33 2 pm to 4 pm $299,000

20009

1601 18th St NW #805 1 pm to 4 pm $299,000

1474 Belmont St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $749,000

2301 Champlain St NW #414 2 pm to 4 pm $869,000

2301 Champlain St NW #414 2 pm to 4 pm $3,750

1401 Q St NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

2410 17th St NW #311 1 pm to 3 pm $899,900

1832 16th St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $1,345,000

1832 16th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

1507 Caroline St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

2301 Champlain Street NW 2 pm to 4 pm $869,000

1833 S St NW #30 2 pm to 4 pm $524,900

2421 18th St NW #302 1 pm to 4 pm $724,900

1930 Biltmore St NW #400 1 pm to 4 pm $798,000

1875 California St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $525,000

1438 Columbia Rd NW #204 11 am to 1 pm $344,999

2550 17th St NW #510 1 pm to 4 pm $499,000

2301 Champlain St NW #314 2 pm to 4 pm $619,900

1811 Vernon St NW #206 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

1939 12th St NW #403 1 pm to 4 pm $524,900

1838 11th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

2550 University Pl NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

1401 R St NW #308 1 pm to 3 pm $579,000

20010

1321 Monroe St NW #ph 2 pm to 4 pm $999,000

1321 Monroe St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $925,000

430 Newton Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $859,900

1338 Kenyon St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,139,000

3527 14th St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $334,900

3527 14th St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $659,900

3527 14th St NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $669,900

20011

5020 Illinois Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $819,900

45251/2 Georgia Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $774,900

4521 Georgia Avenue NW 1 pm to 3 pm $674,900

4521 Georgia Avenue NW 1 pm to 3 pm $749,900

1218 Gallatin St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $639,000

20012

6427 8th St NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $699,999

1327 Hemlock St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

1439 Northgate Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

20015

4301 Military Rd NW #205 1 pm to 3 pm $885,000

3769 Oliver St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,050,000

3817 Kanawha St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,475,000

20016

4101 Albemarle St NW #640 2 pm to 4 pm $384,999

4325 Van Ness St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,049,000

4101 Albemarle St NW #526 2 pm to 4 pm $424,750

3220 Idaho Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $4,495,000

3540 39th St NW #d646 2 pm to 4 pm $489,000

5205 Sherier Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $975,000

3917 Watson Pl NW 1:30 pm to 4 pm $1,425,000

3808 Garrison St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,675,000

5004 Fulton St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,049,900

20036

1718 P St NW #l13/15 2 pm to 4 pm $485,000

2002 Massachusetts Ave NW #penthouse #4 1 pm to 4 pm $2,449,900

1514 17th St NW #115 1 pm to 3 pm $420,000

20037

922 24th St NW #605 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

2425 L St NW #527 1 pm to 3 pm $1,049,500

NORTHEAST

20002

1417 Staples St NE #1-4 2 pm to 4 pm $569,000

1417 Staples St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000

1417 Staples St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $619,000

1417 Staples St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $569,000

911 2nd St NE #406 1 pm to 4 pm $474,900

700 16th St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900

605 K St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

700 16th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900

331 14th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $789,000

50 Florida Ave NE #820 Noon to 4 pm $450,900

331 14th Street NE 1 pm to 4 pm $789,000

50 Florida Ave NE #926 Noon to 4 pm $745,900

50 Florida Ave NE #718 Noon to 4 pm $674,900

50 Florida Ave NE #402 Noon to 4 pm $521,900

20011

624 Jefferson St NE Noon to 3 pm $569,900

5522 Blair Rd NE 1 pm to 4 pm $499,000

20017

3308 9th St NE #2 1 pm to 3 pm $739,900

3106 15th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $850,000

4912 7th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900

20018

3141 24th St NE 2 pm to 3 pm $599,500

3617 18th St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,650

2425 Franklin St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

20019

4625 Hayes St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $299,999

SOUTHEAST

20003

1300 4th St SE #307 Noon to 4 pm $594,900

1300 4th St SE #514 Noon to 4 pm $454,900

1300 4th St SE #807 Noon to 4 pm $529,900

509 7th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

101 North Carolina Ave SE ##g 1 pm to 3 pm $275,000

625 Ellen Wilson Pl SE 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

101 North Carolina Avenue SE 1 pm to 3 pm $275,000

1025 1st St SE #808 2 pm to 4 pm $379,000

20020

3500 Highwood Dr SE 1 pm to 4 pm $549,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

350 G St SW #n417 2 pm to 4 pm $399,000

1315 4th SW #th-7 1 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

800 4th St SW #n603 2 pm to 4 pm $300,000