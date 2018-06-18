

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has 1,022 square feet and is located on the lower level of the Rock Creek Gateway condo. (Staircase)

When the median sales price in the District is $590,000, according to Rockville-based Bright MLS, a budget of $400,000 means you’ll have to search a little harder to find an affordable place to buy. Moving to a location served by buses rather than the Metro can help and so can swapping your hope for a rowhouse to a condo.

For example, the condo at 1320 Missouri Ave. NW #101, located in 16th Street Heights, is priced at $379,900. The monthly condo fee is $440. Annual taxes are $1,954. The unit was initially priced at $384,900.

The neighborhood is served by 10 bus routes within a two-block radius and is close to Rock Creek Park and to a Walmart.



The condo has recently been renovated and has hardwood floors, new bathrooms with ceramic tile flooring and a heating and air conditioning system that was replaced in 2014. (Staircase)

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has 1,022 square feet and is located on the lower level of the Rock Creek Gateway condo. The condo has recently been renovated and has hardwood floors, new bathrooms with ceramic tile flooring and a heating and air conditioning system that was replaced in 2014. The kitchen has maple cabinets, white appliances and a small dining area. The unit comes with an assigned parking space, free laundry in the building and a storage space.

Assigned schools are Brightwood Education Campus, rated above average based on test scores by GreatSchools.org, and Coolidge High, rated below average.

For more information, contact real estate agent Jennifer Fang with Samson Properties at 571-364-4480.