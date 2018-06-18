

Freelance writers, from left, Carisa C. Chappell, Camilla McLaughlin and Michele Lerner, along with Real Estate editor Dion Haynes at the National Association of Real Estate Editors conference in Las Vegas. Lerner won two awards. (V. Dion Haynes/The Washington Post)

Washington Post financial and features writers and real estate freelancers won seven journalism awards Friday in Las Vegas at an annual competition hosted by a national association of reporters and editors covering residential and commercial real estate.

Financial writer Jonathan O’Connell, features writer Jura Koncius, Washington Post Writers Group columnist Kenneth R. Harney and Real Estate freelance writers Michele Lerner and Roxana Popescu were honored by the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE).

O’Connell won first place in the commercial real estate category for a magazine story on colorful longtime D.C. developer Douglas Jemal. O’Connell also won third place in the series category for stories detailing controversies surrounding President Trump’s hotel in Washington.

“An engaging story about an engaging character with a personality as memorable as his string of Washington renovation successes,” the judges from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism wrote about the Jamal piece. A gem!”

Koncius, who writes about home decor for the Local Living and Style sections, won a second-place award in the interior design category for a story in The Post Magazine about the growing popularity of beige. “This story mixes Washington’s design with deep context, and political history and character,” the judges wrote. “If you’ve never owned a ‘club chair’ this story will make you reconsider!”

Three freelance writers won four awards.

Lerner won first place in the category of residential, mortgage or financial real estate magazine story for a piece on an art lover’s exhaustive home collection published in The Post Magazine. Lerner also won third place in the interior design category for a story in the Real Estate section on the restoration of a 1929 Colonial home.

Harney, who writes the Nation’s Housing column, won third place in the category of mortgage or financial real estate story for a piece on abuses in the VA home loan program.

Popescu received honorable mention in the category of residential real estate story for a piece on luxury sheds.

Since 2013, The Post’s Real Estate section has won 34 awards from NAREE, including best real estate section in 2014.

