Q: Tim, I’m very excited about an upcoming kitchen remodel at my home. I need your advice about my kitchen exhaust fan. I’m getting conflicting information from contractors, the kitchen designer and my husband. Can you address the best practices for kitchen exhaust fans and any other aspects to ensure my family is safe and I don’t hurt my house. — Leslie S., Tulsa

A: Much of the advice I’m about to share applies to bathroom exhaust vents, so it might behoove you to absorb some of what I’ve discovered over the years.

All you have to do is talk with a few seasoned firefighters to understand why it’s so important to pay attention to detail when installing kitchen exhaust fans. Many a restaurant has burned to the ground because of an exhaust-system fire that turned the vent pipe into a roaring jet engine.

When you cook greasy foods, the grease can vaporize much like water does when you boil it. The hot grease vapor touches exhaust fan filters, fan blades, the ductwork, your cabinets, the kitchen ceiling, and other surfaces in your kitchen. It then condenses on those surfaces. Soon there’s a layer of grease, and it’s flammable. If there’s ever a fire in the exhaust ductwork, you want it to stay there.

This is but one reason you want a powerful kitchen exhaust fan so you can blow as much of this grease vapor outdoors before it has a chance to coat anything. The first step of the process is to buy a top-quality exhaust fan that’s sized for the square footage of your kitchen.

Read the written installation instructions to understand the exact height of the fan over your cooktop for maximum performance. The instructions will also tell you the size, type, and length of the solid metal pipe or duct you must use between the fan housing and the exhaust hood on the exterior of your home. Be aware that bends in the pipe restrict flow. A 90-degree bend, for example, usually equals 10 feet of straight pipe with regards to friction.

Do not terminate the exhaust pipe in an attic or crawl space. The exhaust must exit your home through a sidewall or out through your roof. Do not put the exhaust termination pipe under a soffit where the greasy vapor can enter soffit vents and get into your attic.

All joints where pieces of metal pipe or duct connect must be taped with a special metal tape. You can buy aluminum or even stainless steel tape that adheres well to the metal pipe. If there’s a fire in the duct, the tape prevents the fire from spreading to combustible things near the pipe.

