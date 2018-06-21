

The Independent model includes smart-home features such as lights, speakers and thermostats. (Kasita)

Curious to see a tiny house in person instead of on television? Kasita, the manufacturer of modular smart homes, is bringing a 400-square-foot pop-up smart home to a corner in Southeast Washington.

Visitors can tour the Independent model single-family smart home that can also function as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) that can be installed adjacent to an existing home. ADUs are structures that can be used for family members to live in or for rental income from a tenant and are sometimes referred to as a “granny flat” or an in-law flat.

The Independent model includes smart-home features such as lights, speakers and thermostats that can be connected and controlled with a smartphone. The modular homes include appliances as well as home technology.

In addition to Kasita’s single-family unit, the pop-up demonstration will include information on the company’s new Community model, a stackable unit that can be used to build a low- to mid-rise multifamily building with retail below.

The Kasita smart home will be on display Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at M Street SE and New Jersey Avenue SE.