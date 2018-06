Here’s a list of open houses taking place June 23-24 in the District. We’ve divided the list by quadrants. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Saturday

NORTHWEST

20001

211 Morgan St NW #two 2 pm to 4 pm $735,000.00

1124 10th St NW #ta Noon to 2 pm $735,000

142 Bryant NW #01 2 pm to 4:30 pm $769,000

522 Hobart Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $634,900

20005

1417 N Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $196,670

1322 Rhode Island Ave NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $475,000

20007

3241 N St NW #3 2 pm to 4 pm $959,000

3731 W St NW Noon to 2 pm $1,250,000

4816 Hutchins Pl NW Noon to 2 pm $2,450,000

3237 N St NW #14 Noon to 2 pm $444,000

20008

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #108 Noon to 3 pm $549,997

20009

1916 17th St NW #512 Noon to 2 pm $450,000

2412 17th St NW #104 1 pm to 3 pm $533,000

2725 Ontario Road NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,000

1706 16th St NW #3 1 pm to 3 pm $639,900

1419 R St NW #11 1 pm to 3 pm $699,000

1824 19th St NW #a Noon to 2 pm $679,000

20010

3162 17th St NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

3162 17th St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

1457 Park Rd NW #403 1 pm to 4 pm $389,099

2039 Park Rd NW Noon to 2 pm $1,449,900

20011

1355 Sheridan St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $669,900

236 Gallatin St NW 11 am to 2 pm $729,900

6223 9th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $875,000

601 Sheridan St NW Noon to 2 pm $649,000

804 Taylor St NW #405 2 pm to 4 pm $345,804

925 Decatur St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $825,000

20016

4601 Chesapeake St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,000

3917 Watson Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,425,000

4405 Sedgwick St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,065,000

20036

1415 21st Street NW 2 pm to 4 pm $924,500

1415 21st St NW #penthouse 2a 1 pm to 3 pm $924,500

20037

2425 L St NW #323 Noon to 2 pm $585,000

2301 N St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $490,000

2501 M St NW #310 11 am to 4 pm $2,944,000

2501 M St NW #211 11 am to 4 pm $2,523,000

2501 M St NW #308 11 am to 4 pm $2,120,000

2501 M St NW #303 11 am to 4 pm $2,598,000

2501 M St NW #302 11 am to 4 pm $2,898,000

1111 24th St NW #4q 1 pm to 3 pm $1,395,000

1099 22nd St NW #606 1 pm to 3 pm $819,950

2425 L St NW #533 Noon to 2 pm $669,000

2141 I St NW #616 10 am to Noon $299,900

NORTHEAST

20002

1605 F St NE #1 1 pm to 4 pm $374,900

1605 F St NE #2 1 pm to 4 pm $374,900

410 15th Street NE Noon to 2 pm $449,000

331 14th Street NE 2 pm to 4 pm $789,000

803 C St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000

225 14th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $799,000

1219 K St NE #304 Noon to 4 pm $2,250

1219 K St NE #301 Noon to 4 pm $1,975

1219 K St NE #302 Noon to 4 pm $2,925

1603 Meigs Pl NE Noon to 2 pm $349,900

410 15th St NE #24 Noon to 2 pm $449,000

20017

3308 9th St NE #2 2 pm to 4 pm $739,900

20018

3617 18th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,650

3806 Hansberry Ct NE Noon to 3 pm $580,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

524 15th St SE #b 2 pm to 4 pm $3,950

133 11th Street SE Noon to 2 pm $1,795,000

201 E Street SE 11 am to 1 pm $292,500

906 G St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

201 E St SE #1 11 am to 1 pm $292,500

20020

1481 Howard Rd SE 10 am to Noon $2,350

2332 Naylor Rd SE Noon to 3 pm $649,500

Sunday

NORTHWEST

20001

1408 10th St NW #102 2 pm to 4 pm $599,000

1512 Marion St NW #104 2 pm to 4 pm $234,500

764 Harvard St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $824,750

1117 10th St NW #1103 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,900

1531 6th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $995,000

460 New York Ave NW #504 2 pm to 4 pm $519,000

727 Euclid St NW #unit B Noon to 2 pm $1,695,000

725 Euclid St NW #1 Noon to 2 pm $575,000

725 Euclid St NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $1,095,000

725 Euclid St NW #2 Noon to 2 pm $595,000

400 Massachusetts Ave NW #606 1 pm to 4 pm $565,000

2032 Flagler Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

20004

631 D St NW #129 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

915 E St NW #514 1 pm to 4 pm $439,500

20005

1325 13th St NW #16 1 pm to 3 pm $679,500

1306 O St NW #302 1 pm to 3 pm $654,900

1209 13th St NW #602 2 pm to 4 pm $699,000

1300 13th St NW #107 1 pm to 3 pm $869,900

1225 13th St NW #703 1 pm to 3 pm $459,987

20007

2828 Wisconsin NW #500 1 pm to 4 pm $954,000

3925 Davis Pl NW #202 2 pm to 4 pm $305,000

4526 Westhall Dr NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,949,000

1695 34th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,395,000

1080 Wisconsin Ave NW #401-W 1 pm to 3 pm $660,000

3641 Fulton St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,397,000

2525 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,375,000

3414 Volta Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $2,780,000

1404 26th St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

3273 P St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

20008

3051 Albemarle St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,995,000

4740 Connecticut Ave NW #803 2 pm to 4 pm $435,000

2920 Cortland Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,950,000

2737 Devonshire Pl NW #21 1 pm to 4 pm $345,000

2845 Mcgill Ter NW 1 pm to 3 pm $4,995,000

2122 California St NW #555 1 pm to 4 pm $574,000

2205 California St NW #203 2 pm to 4 pm $879,000

2136 Cathedral Ave NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,595,000

4334 Reno Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

20009

1737 New Hampshire Ave NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,375,000

1310 Q St NW #4 2 pm to 4 pm $1,395,000

1875 California Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

2328 Champlain St NW #320 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

3014 13th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,200,000

1507 Caroline St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

1938 Biltmore St NW #d 2 pm to 4 pm $519,000

1604 Beekman Pl NW #c 2 pm to 4 pm $755,000

1840 Vernon St NW #101 2 pm to 4 pm $449,900

1401 R St NW #308 1 pm to 3 pm $569,000

1934 15th NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

1801 Wyoming Ave NW #5 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

2100 19th St NW #501 2 pm to 4 pm $375,000

2550 University Pl NW #3 Noon to 2 pm $699,999

1777 T St NW #4 1 pm to 3 pm $524,900

2434 16th St NW #102 1 pm to 3 pm $574,900

2434 16th St NW #ph401 1 pm to 3 pm $1,749,900

1216 Girard St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $599,999

3060 16th St NW #410 1 pm to 4 pm $349,000

1930 18th St NW #31 1 pm to 4 pm $419,000

1308 Clifton St NW #307 2 pm to 4 pm $399,999

1875 California St NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $499,000

1665 Harvard St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

1701 Kalorama Rd NW #209 11 am to 2 pm $519,000

2301 Champlain St NW #314 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

20010

3417 Sherman Ave NW #2 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

3518 10th St NW #a 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900

1356 Kenyon St NW #b 1 pm to 3 pm $449,500

3517 17th St NW #10 Noon to 1:30 pm $595,000

1762 Kilbourne Pl NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,000,000

3209 13th St NW #201 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

3209 13th St NW #101 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

718 Park Rd NW #7 1 pm to 4 pm $419,900

1339 Irving St NW #ph 1 pm to 3 pm $999,000

20011

906 Crittenden St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000

3821 14th St NW #7 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000

5106 N Capitol St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $1,650

4100 4th Street NW 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000

5419 7th St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

909 Quincy St NW #1 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

909 Quincy St NW #2 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

909 Quincy St NW #3 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

411 Buchanan St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $719,000

4100 4th St NW 1 pm to 3 pm $675,000

4607 16th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

729 Roxboro Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $599,900

5200 New Hampshire Ave NW 2 pm to 3 pm $725,000

5019 8th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $779,000

20012

129 Varnum St NW #1 2 pm to 4 pm $619,900

1733 Kalmia Rd NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

20015

6234 29th St NW 1 pm to 4 pm $2,050,000

2723 Unicorn Lane NW 1 pm to 3 pm $1,050,000

6355 Utah Ave NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,099,000

4301 Military Rd NW #ph8 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,000

5410 Connecticut Ave NW #308 1 pm to 4 pm $269,000

20016

4200 Massachusetts Avenue NW 2 pm to 4 pm $730,000

2804 Battery Pl NW #1 1 pm to 3 pm $1,200,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #812b 2 pm to 4 pm $679,000

3231 Sutton Pl NW #c 2 pm to 4 pm $835,000

4201 Cathedral Ave NW #702w 1 pm to 3 pm $419,900

5114 52nd St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000

5270 Loughboro Rd NW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,849,000

3028 Wisconsin Ave NW #202 1 pm to 4 pm $525,000

4000 Cathedral Ave NW #334-335b 2 pm to 4 pm $774,000

4200 Massachusetts Ave NW #912 2 pm to 4 pm $730,000

4101 Albemarle St NW #525 2 pm to 4 pm $428,000

5205 Sherier Pl NW 2 pm to 4 pm $895,000

20037

2425 L St NW #520 1 pm to 3 pm $649,900

2425 L St NW #508 Noon to 3 pm $599,500

2425 L St NW #527 1 pm to 3 pm $999,999

2501 M St NW #608 2 pm to 4 pm $945,000

2425 L St NW #223 Noon to 3 pm $589,000

2531 I St NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,449,900

2301 N St NW #112 2 pm to 4 pm $410,000

NORTHEAST

20002

59 R St NE #1 2 pm to 4 pm $724,900

232 Randolph Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $789,900

605 L St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $989,900

50 Florida Ave NE #820 Noon to 4 pm $450,900

50 Florida Ave NE #926 Noon to 4 pm $745,900

50 Florida Ave NE #718 Noon to 4 pm $674,900

50 Florida Ave NE #402 Noon to 4 pm $521,900

1809 H St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $549,000

1350 Maryland Ave NE #310 Noon to 3 pm $574,900

401 13th St NE #305 1 pm to 4 pm $524,900

111 Quincy Pl NE #3 1 pm to 3 pm $1,300,000

700 16th St NE #4 2 pm to 4 pm $629,900

700 16th St NE #3 2 pm to 4 pm $574,900

1106 Constitution Ave NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,275,000

20011

99 Waltman Pl NE Noon to 3 pm $684,999

20017

743 Faraday Pl NE 1 pm to 4 pm $519,999

1347 Franklin St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

3001 Chancellors Way NE Noon to 2 pm $799,900

4912 7th St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $674,900

1326 Allison St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $765,000

3106 15th St NE 3 pm to 5 pm $850,000

20018

3627 Hansberry Ct NE 1 pm to 4 pm $589,999

4123 22nd St NE 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

2651 Rhode Island Ave NE 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

2425 Franklin St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $725,000

2603 Monroe St NE 2 pm to 4 pm $775,000

20019

628 50th St NE 1 pm to 4 pm $369,900

3931 Clay Pl NE 1 pm to 3 pm $425,000

SOUTHEAST

20003

145 D St SE 1 pm to 3 pm $1,195,000

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE #202 1 pm to 4 pm $414,900

1391 Pennsylvania Ave SE #430 1 pm to 4 pm $379,000

807 East Capitol St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

119 16th St SE 2 pm to 4 pm $569,000

725 5th St SE #23 2 pm to 4 pm $1,245,000

1300 4th St SE #307 Noon to 4 pm $594,900

1300 4th St SE #514 Noon to 4 pm $454,900

1300 4th St SE #807 Noon to 4 pm $529,900

718 Carolina Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,799,000

20019

5231 Central Ave SE 1 pm to 4 pm $420,000

4139 Alabama Avenue SE 1 pm to 3 pm $420,000

5208 F St SE #3 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm $185,000

20020

3105 20th St SE 1 pm to 5 pm $450,000

1845 Tubman Rd SE 1 pm to 4 pm $358,500

3201 Park Dr SE 1 pm to 3 pm $509,900

20032

1014 Anderson Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

SOUTHWEST

20024

560 N St SW #n508 1 pm to 3 pm $335,000

399 O St SW #t-399 1 pm to 3 pm $599,000

700 7th St SW #215 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

355 I St SW #204 1 pm to 4 pm $474,500