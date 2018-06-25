

The 2,079-square-foot house, built in 1942, was renovated in 2006. (Larry Martin/ Martin Image Photography)

Finding a house or condo with one or two bedrooms for under $400,000 can be a challenge in much of the expensive Washington region, but when you need extra bedrooms it can be even harder. Prospective home buyers will typically find the most affordable single-family homes in the region in Prince George’s County, where the median sales price in May was $290,500 compared with the area median sales price of $465,000, according to Bright MLS.

For example, the single-family house at 4721 Muskogee St. in College Park, Md., priced at $379,900, has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The 2,079-square-foot house, built in 1942, was renovated in 2006.

[Low credit scores cost home buyers real money]

The house includes a screened front porch, a fenced yard and an oversized garage with electricity, heat, air conditioning, and hot and cold water with two car bays, a large, fully equipped workshop and a parking pad for two more cars.



The home includes an oversized garage with electricity, heat, air conditioning and hot and cold water with two car bays, a large, fully equipped workshop and a parking pad for two more cars. (Larry Martin/Martin Image Photography)

The house includes a new roof with gutter guards. Most of the house has hardwood flooring. The first floor includes a living room, a separate dining room with built-in corner cabinets and a galley-style kitchen. This level also has a bedroom and a powder room. One full bath is upstairs along with three bedrooms and the other is on the lower level, which has a family room, a bedroom and a laundry room.

[Hot real estate markets can prove challenging for home appraisals]

Assigned schools are Hollywood Elementary, Greenbelt Middle and Parkdale High. The elementary and middle schools are rated average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, while the high school is rated below average.

For more information, contact real estate agent Tina Cadden Jenkins with Champion Realty at 443-827-8695.

For more photos, visit slideshow.mris.com/slideshow/slideshow.htm?ListingKey=300408820472.