

Kelly Oubre Jr., left, scored 26 points and hit 5 of 9 three-pointers against the Pistons on Friday night. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT — On his career night, Kelly Oubre Jr. provided his most signature celebration.

After several of his five made three-pointers, Oubre extended his index finger to his lips or blew a kiss into the stands at Little Caesars Arena. However, when Oubre silenced a Pistons rally by making his fifth three-pointer while getting knocked to the floor late in the game, Oubre placed his hands on his hips, tilted his head and flashed a cheesy smile in the direction of Pistons assistant coach Tim Hardaway.

With the pose, Oubre seemed to be expressing “How you like me now?’ But his game on Friday night should had already provided that answer.

Oubre led the Wizards on the scoreboard while tallying a career-best 26 points in the 122-112 win. He made even more deep looks than Bradley Beal (4 of 7) and Otto Porter Jr. (4 of 5) while Washington connected on 16 of 35 from beyond the arc. Oubre benefited from the team’s willingness to make the extra pass against the Pistons, but he confidently stepped up to drill long-distance shots. Over the last five games, Oubre has made 53.3 percent of his three-point attempts.

[Wizards deliver a solid effort and get a win to show for it]

“I was just following my fundamentals,” said Oubre, who credited his trainer Drew Hanlen. “My basic principles that me and Drew work on. They were working tonight. I stayed disciplined. I tried to stay locked in throughout the whole game. You know, I see where it leads me so staying locked in is definitely the key to success.”

Coach Scott Brooks rewarded Oubre with starter’s minutes and noticed his poise for all 31 of those minutes.

“He competes,” Brooks said. “I always challenge him because at times he makes mistakes, but I’m not just going to let him make mistakes and chalk it up to he’s young. I keep challenging him. I keep trying to get him better and you get better day by day, by working, by showing effort, by watching film, by competing. You don’t get better by not doing that. So he does that every night. Steps up and spaces the floor. His shot has been worked on. Give him credit. He’s developed that.”

And for Oubre’s meme-worthy celebration after hitting the big shot? He did it for his friends.

“It was a fun game, man, because I know a lot of people on that team,” Oubre said. “Stanley Johnson is like a brother to me. L.G. [Langston Galloway], we’re both from Louisiana. Dre [Andre Drummond], Eric Moreland, he’s from Houston. That team is sprinkled with a lot of people from my past. You know it’s a blessing to play against those guys.”

