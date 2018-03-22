

SAN ANTONIO — As Bradley Beal answered for the Washington Wizards’ latest loss, he resisted the easy out. The Wizards dressed 10 healthy players against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, but only used eight through much of the game in which they were out-rebounded and outplayed within the paint for the 98-90 result. But that didn’t matter, murmured Beal in his baritone which predictably grows toneless and even deeper following tough losses.

“It’s not an excuse,” Beal said. “We still had a chance to win.”

This same defiance has defined Beal’s sixth NBA season in which he has played in the most consecutive games of his career, refusing to yield to fatigue ahead of achieving a personal goal.

On Friday when the Wizards host the Denver Nuggets, Beal will step onto the court for the 72nd straight game. The streak has long eclipsed his previous regular-season high of playing 48 consecutive games, set a year ago, and heads toward the larger objective of appearing in all 82 games.

Beal set a career high last season with 77 games played and earned rest at the end of the schedule since Washington had its playoff spot sealed. This year, the 82-game objective carries more weight than just being a vanity accomplishment.

For the moment, the Wizards (40-31) have fallen into the sixth seed of the East and, as the playoff picture continues to shuffle, the team will need the remaining 11 games to secure a better spot. As Washington’s leading scorer at 23.2 points per game, Beal must remain on the floor on those nights; a challenge he had long accepted before the start of the season.

“I never played in 82 before,” Beal said. “So this will be the first time in my whole career that I’ll be able to do it.

“You got to be able to be mentally tough, physically, emotionally, spiritually, everything,” Beal said. “We got to be tougher than we are. We’re running out of time.”

Earlier in his career, Beal had bristled at the stigma of being perceived as injury prone. Over his third and fourth seasons, Beal missed 46 games. Then, eight games into Beal’s fifth season — after signing a five-year, $128 million contract — a hamstring injury sidelined him for three matchups and that familiar brittle refrain picked up. But the hamstring didn’t bother Beal again for the rest of the season, at least not enough to keep him off the court.

Now deep into his healthiest campaign, Beal ticks off the simple check list that has created 71 consecutive appearances and counting.

“Just taking care of my body. Eating the right foods. Try to do all my recovery processes. Sit in my space boots, I call them,” Beal said. “I hate ice, but ice baths … and sleeping more than anything and just sticking to it.”

Beal hasn’t simply played in every game this season. As the team’s best player in the absence of John Wall, Beal has carried a larger load than any of his teammates. Since Wall stepped away from the lineup nearly two months ago, Beal has averaged 36.9 minutes per game as the Wizards’ top offensive option and playmaker (a 6.4 assists per game average over the last 23 contests). During this stretch, Beal has also pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game but on Wednesday night, he sniffed at his performance against the Spurs.

“It’s frustrating because we were right there,” Beal said, after highlighting his zero-rebound night. “Every time we have a chance to move up [in the standings], we kind of take two steps back. All we can do is put it behind us and move on.”

After the loss in San Antonio, Beal wasn’t in the mood to reflect on personal achievements. He was courteous, yet cross. Standing up as the responsible voice in the locker room, but stewing over the loss that anyone could have seen coming — maybe except for him and his remaining healthy teammates. When reminded how the Wizards had slipped from fourth to sixth place, Beal shook his head then began a soliloquy about finishing strong. Not just a reminder for himself but for the Wizards.

“Especially if we want home court. We got to take advantage of that. Take advantage of our schedule, of teams we’re playing. It’s not going to be easy,” Beal said. “Every team we play is a playoff team after the all-star break. We’ve got to have a better mentality coming into the games knowing that [Wednesday] the Spurs we’re playing for seeding position just like we were. They could’ve lost and been out of the top eight. We got to realize what’s at stake, man. If we keep going the way we’re going, we’re going to end up dropping. We might end up and mess around and be eighth. We got to do whatever it takes to get a win.”

