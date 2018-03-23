

Washington Bullets great Phil Chenier is greeted by his children and grandchildren during a halftime ceremony in which the team retired his jersey at Capital One Arena. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Phil Chenier looked to the rafters of the Capital One Arena and saw his name and number. But he didn’t stare. In the moment — Chenier’s jersey retirement ceremony that happened in front of family, former teammates and thousands of fans celebrating the franchise’s best era — he did not notice the special flair added to his banner. Unlike the others hanging from above, Chenier’s flag bears a microphone and “33” to signify his years as the team’s television color analyst.

Chenier said he’ll have to look a little closer later because once the banner was revealed, his emotions took over.

“To look at that 45, I got choked up,” Chenier said. “But it looked great. It was nice to see that number up there.”

[ D.C. Sports Bog: A brief guide to the Bullets’ retired numbers ]

During halftime of the Wizards’ game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Chenier became the fifth Bullets player to have his number retired, joining an iconic starting quintet that includes Earl Monroe (No. 10), Elvin Hayes (11), Gus Johnson (25) and Wes Unseld (41). Steve Buckhantz, the Wizards’ play-by-play television announcer, emceed the event and called the five players “the most synonymous” with the Bullets/Wizards organization. With his role as a broadcaster, Chenier has been as linked to the team as anyone — a point that Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar touched on in his video tribute. Jabbar’s one question: “Why did it take so long?”

Wizards majority owner Ted Leonsis said, “There was never a doubt.” However, after last season, when Chenier’s time as a full-time broadcaster had come to an end, the Wizards wanted to pay honor to their longtime legend.

“There’s not a lot of jerseys and numbers that have been retired,” Leonsis said, “and he was special because not only was he a great player, but for 33 years he was really like the face of the organization through good times and bad times.”

“Our players, they love Phil,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “When he comes around, you can just tell. He lights up the court just from his presence. He always just gives you the positive encouragement. He’s one of the all-time best. We’re all honored to be a part of this great night, not only for him, for his family.”

Chenier played nine of his 10 NBA seasons with the Bullets and averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists. While Chenier stood out as the team’s best scorer from the 1973-74 to 1975-76 seasons, he was slowed by back injuries later in his playing career. Chenier did not play in the second half of the 1977-78 season and, as the Bullets won the NBA championship against the Seattle SuperSonics, he watched from the stands. Still, Chenier left an undeniable impact on the franchise while playing in an era without the three-point shot.

Chenier ranks in the top five in franchise history in field goal attempts (9,103), field goals made (4,057), two-point field goals (4,054) and steals (667) and owns the record for points scored in a non-overtime game (53).

[ D.C. Sports Bog: Phil Chenier was expecting a “surreal” moment when his jersey was retired ]

“It’s unbelievable. It’s more than deserving. I was happy to be the one who told him about it. It’s a special night for him,” Bradley Beal said. “He’s shown what it takes to be great and he’s being rewarded for it tonight.”

Last summer, Beal sat down with Chenier for an interview on the Monumental Sports Network and revealed that the No. 45 would join the rafters.

“Well, Legend … ,” Beal said to Chenier near the end of their sit-down, slowly letting out the surprise announcement and calling him by the nickname used in the Wizards’ locker room.

Over Beal’s six-year career in Washington, the two shooting guards have grown close, Chenier imparting wisdom to the rising star and providing a guide in how to become a Washington cornerstone. The 24-year-old Beal, who is chasing franchise three-point shooting records, aspires to jersey-in-the-rafters status when his playing days are over.

“The knowledge that he shares with me and the constant push he puts on me every now and then, whenever he sees me, it’s always motivation for me to get better, and now I feel like this is the final touch of it,” Beal said. “Having your jersey retired by a franchise that you played a lot of part in its success — it’s motivation.”

[ Long labeled as injury prone, Bradley Beal has goal to play all 82 ]

Beal has heard the stories, but Brooks used to watch Chenier in action. Brooks was familiar with Chenier’s game when the coach was younger, but he didn’t meet the man until getting hired by the Wizards in 2016.

“I’ve been here for two years and you never, ever can get anybody to say anything bad about him,” Brooks said. “He’s just a terrific guy.”

Now that Chenier is no longer the full-time television color analyst for the team, he does not travel to road games. He does, however, still watch the Wizards and often reaches out to Brooks after big wins.

“I watched him when I was a young kid but I never knew him, never met him until I became the coach,” Brooks said. “It’s a thrill when I get a text message after some games congratulating us how we played from him. It’s pretty cool.

“Now,” Brooks continued. “I can call him a friend, and it’s going to be neat every time we come into this arena after tonight, we can look up and see his jersey because it’s well deserved. You want guys like him to represent your organization and there’s nobody we can ask for as a better representative to the Bullets back then and the Wizards now.”

Near the end of his speech, Chenier became visibly emotional when he acknowledged his mother, who could not make it to the ceremony. However, Chenier shared the court with his children and grandchildren and when he gazed toward the box suites, he saw several former teammates from the 1978 championship team.

“When you play the game,” Chenier said, “you play for acceptance.”

After four decades as a face of the franchise, Chenier earned the ultimate sign of acceptance.

“You’re surrounded by so many people that meant a lot to you,” Chenier said. “I’m humbled to the deepest.”