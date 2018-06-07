

How can the Wizards get stronger this offseason? Why, that’s a good question. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)

There are many questions looming over the Washington Wizards as the team prepares for the NBA draft and free agency. Fortunately, the #AskBuck mailbag is here to answer them all. I’ve sought your Wizards’ inquiries over Twitter. Here are some of the best.

How desperate do you envision the Wiz core being next season as they seem to of become ‘old news’ in the East. W/ Boston being what they are. Philly on the rise. The Greek freak, Toronto etc etc. And what realistic improvements are within reach? #AskBuck — ShioCi13 (@ShioCi13) June 7, 2018

This is the $123 million question right here. As we all know, the Wizards splurged into the luxury tax for the first time in franchise history last season and spent lavishly on a roster that regressed from 2016-17, for all intents and purposes.

While I see Toronto taking a step back (first year under a new coach), Milwaukee still developing (young Giannis Antetokounmpo is amazing but the organization is still a bit of a mess) and Philly experiencing some negative residual effects from this burner account fiasco (even with Bryan Colangelo gone, will the organization have a GM in place ahead of free agency?), you’re 100 percent right about Boston. The Celtics are the scariest team in the East to me because I honestly feel they have the potential to take over the conference for years, even if they lose their proverbial heart in Marcus Smart.

[76ers part with Bryan Colangelo, opening the NBA’s most desirable GM job. Who are the candidates?]

So, where does that leave your D.C. Family? Likely tucked away in the in-law suite of the East.

The Wizards’ core alone is good enough — absolutely talented enough — to contend for a top-five spot. Even if the core returns as is, Washington looks decent on paper. Really, folks. I see the angry mob with pitch forks but they still do have a solid starting five, with Kelly Oubre Jr. in reserve. But as you point out in your question, does this team have the elevated “care” level to be more than just an also-ran? History says nope.

After those encouraging, and truly surprising, playoff runs to the second round in past years, the Wizards returned the next season and could not sustain the momentum. After that 2014 second-round series against Indiana, remember how the Wizards were darn near unbeatable from October to December, but fell off a cliff January through March? Then after going six games with Atlanta in 2015, and believing they would have won that second-round matchup had John Wall not fractured his hand, the team goes through a setback in 2015-16. Even after pushing Boston to seven and, once again, believing they were thiiiiiis close to advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, they returned this past season saying all the right things that would make you think they were appropriately motivated and yet — nope.

Last season, continuity led to cockiness or worse, comfort. Yes, players were peeved about packing up their lockers earlier this spring. Player after player stood in front of reporters for exit interviews and expressed disappointment, which would make you think that they got it, that this was a squandered season. But until they start playing consistent basketball and showing up nightly for games instead of shrugging at teams they think are beneath them, then their talk is just “old news.”

#AskBuck Given the team's salary limitations, is there a way to reasonably improve the Wizards via free agency? — 🥃 (@Bryan7117) June 7, 2018

This was a popular question, asked earlier by @ShioCi13 and also here by Ethan. The answer depends on your expectation of the word “reasonable.” If adding a low-priced veteran with the hopes of him outperforming his deal (a la Mike Scott), then yes. But if you interpret “reasonably improve” as getting a guy who would catapult them to the top three of the East, then no, they simply cannot do that this summer in free agency.

Although the official 2018-19 salary cap numbers have not been announced yet, they’ve been predicted to hover around the same figures as last year. If the salary cap and luxury tax remain the same or only slightly tick up, then that means the Wizards will be in the tax with only 10 players. They’ll still need to sign at least three more to fulfill the minimum number for an NBA roster.

So, let’s look at ways the Wizards can improve through only free agency. The team has to hope lightning strikes a third time. Scott was the cheap signing last summer and turned out to be the team’s best. But Scott was affordable because he came with baggage (all well documented). Come July, he’ll be a free agent again and there’s little chance that he will have to settle for another veteran’s minimum. The other time the Wizards got lucky is when they found Ty Lawson in China. Washington pursued him for weeks before Lawson finally arrived in Washington on the eve of the playoffs. But again, Lawson has a checkered past, which is why he had to continue his career overseas in the first place.

Since the Wizards have shown they’re not scared to take on someone who may appear radioactive to other teams, they should try to roll the dice again. Find guys who will come cheap because of a spotty rep, dole out one-year deals and hope they’ll work their tails off during a contract year. Nerlens Noel comes to mind.

Noel, who broke his thumb in December, turned down a four-year, $70 million deal with Dallas to bet on himself in free agency but spent 2017-18 racking up DNP-CDs and bad press. Not a good look to grab a hot dog during halftime of a game. And Noel surely didn’t help himself by getting suspended five games for violating the league’s drug policy. But he is only 24 and fits the bill of a young, athletic big man who can protect the paint and dive to the rim … just the type that John Wall campaigned for at the end of the season (there’s also the Kentucky connection). Above all else, Noel should be on the market with a reasonable price tag. Take a chance on him, and try to mine for other low-cost veterans. That’s the only way to “reasonably improve” through free agency.

#AskBuck Have the Wiz given any explanation as why the GM didn't give a season ending press conference as they have done in the past and as other GMs have done this season? — Daryll Griffin (@Kryp1967) June 6, 2018

Solid question, Daryll. I’ve just wrapped my second season with the Wizards, so I only know how the team operates through the time I’ve been here. But I do know that it’s the norm for a team’s general manager or president of basketball operations to address media at the end of the season. That’s how they did it in Indiana and Portland (my two previous stops) and really, I’ve seen end-of-year content from reporters across the NBA beats that features the team executive.

At the end of last season, Ernie Grunfeld stood in front of the Wizards’ logo backdrop and took questions from reporters at the exit interview. This year, he didn’t. There was no reason given. I’ll say this: Grunfeld is easily accessible and through the season, reporters always see him at practice and at times, folks will carry on conversations with him there. So, that’s a plus. That said, Grunfeld’s last “official” on-the-record Q&A with reporters happened last July when the team had happy news to share with the Otto Porter Jr. and John Wall extensions. That’s too long for Wizards fans to have not heard from the team’s president.

Trust me, this is not me complaining because I’m a self-important journalist who thinks the media is getting shafted. But as the head of the basketball side, Grunfeld should make more of an effort to address his constituents. The best way to get out a message to the masses is through the media. I’m sure there are some people who think by shunning the press that they’re controlling the message, but I see it differently: You’re allowing other people to speak for you or your silence makes fans come to their own conclusions.

Tomaš Satoranský: stays or goes? #AskBuck — David Gaines (@NatsAndCats) June 6, 2018

Stays! And it’s funny you ask that because Satoransky has become a low-key asset on a team that lacks several tradable pieces. While John Wall missed two months, Satoransky stepped in and kept the team in the playoff race. That was no small feat, especially when it became clear Indiana and Philadelphia would surge up the standings. Satoransky takes care of the ball, he looks to set up teammates and keep the offense moving, his “care” level is always high and although he wore down at the end, he never backed down while playing the most important position in today’s NBA. To me, Satoransky more than deserved to get backup point guard minutes in the playoffs.

Satoransky must become more aggressive, though, as well as develop a consistent jumper when he’s on the floor with Bradley Beal and Wall and getting open looks in catch-and-shoot situations. Still, there are plenty of teams that could use a smart backup who can also stand on his own against starting caliber players. He’s one of the few players the Wizards could imaginably reap value from in a trade. But that’s why he should stay in Washington. Satoransky and Oubre, the two rotational wings currently under contract, could be the cornerstones of a bench. Build around them, and you’re starting to develop more depth.

What are the chances Michael Porter Jr is available when wiz draft? Would having someone who attended the best journalism school in the country create any tension with the players who went to a neighboring state school that wasn't cool enough to get an sec invite? #AskBuck — StanleyCupFianlsParticipant (@shannysglasseye) June 7, 2018

If Michael Porter Jr. took a journalism class during his few months at Mizzou, then draft that kid now! I have longed sought someone in the Wizards’ locker room who I could debate the merits of using first-person voice in longform stories.

Full disclosure: I’m a proud Missouri Tiger and along with the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues, Mizzou is the only team/institution that I will root for as a sports fan. And just so everyone knows, I openly disagreed with Porter’s decision to try to return to the lineup ahead of the SEC tournament. Alas, no one in Columbia listened to me.

Ahead of the draft, Porter is an enigma but the Wizards should get an audience with him at the Priority Sports agency workout in Chicago. Even then, these agency workouts are mere showcase drills and you can’t really glean much. But if the Wizards like what they see, then they could try to book him for a pre-draft session in Washington, where he’ll play three-on-three and go through some intense workouts.

Do you think the Wizards will explore trading up in this year's draft? #AskBuck — Mr. Perfect (@ReelMrPerfect) June 6, 2018

No. The feel that I’m getting from several team sources, there are no active trade discussions happening and the Wizards will keep their No. 15 pick. Of course, all this can change but right now, I don’t envision the Wiz trading up.

#AskBuck I feel the Wizards must find a starting Center that will move Marcin Gortat into a reserve role. Does the front office share my opinion? — Bobby Gerould (@BobbyGerould) June 6, 2018

The Wizards’ front office likes what Gortat does with this team. The way things are constructed, the Wizards need someone to set screens to free up the shooters and scorers and that means Gortat has to make the sacrifice and do the dirty work. When he does that, and finishes plays from Wall’s assists, he is a capable starting center. I think things get tricky for Gortat — and creates frustration for certain folks on the court and in the front office — when he wants more touches and a bigger role. And that just isn’t happening with the way this team or the modern NBA plays.

I don’t see a scenario in which Gortat returns here as a full-time backup. If the team can land an athletic big, then four centers will be on the roster and someone will certainly have to go. Jason Smith has opted in for his final year. Ian Mahinmi still has two years and $32 million more owed to him. Gortat has an expiring deal and has vacillated with what he wants to do in the immediate future. So only if the team brings in another big, then I predict that Gortat, who may be the easiest to move of the three, will be traded.

What’s the best story from last season that you didn’t have time/space to tell? #AskBuck — Brian Nienaber (@Brian_Nienaber) June 7, 2018

Let’s wrap with this question and Brian, you’ve got me thinking here. I really wanted to explore the genesis of the rift between Wall and Gortat. Whether Gortat’s “team win” tweet was shade directed at his teammate or not, Wall certainly believed it. So what happened to these longtime teammates who were once ride or die? How did it get to a point where things blew up on social media and veiled shots were taken at each other in the press?

I wanted to explore how a colorful character from Poland and fast-talking kid from Raleigh, N.C., found common ground in the first place and developed enviable on-court chemistry. Then, find out how things have spiraled over the years and what truly was the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back. Even if Gortat returns, I believe they’ll coexist just fine (especially if the team is winning). But Wall was clear when he said the team needs a younger, more athletic center on next year’s roster. That doesn’t exactly scream kumbaya to me.

Read more:

How Gilbert Arenas helped ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin find his voice

Away from Washington, Wizards weighing NBA draft options for No. 15 pick

The NBA champion Bullets were the toast of D.C. 40 years ago, if only for a short time

It wasn’t supposed to be like this after LeBron James came home. Then along came Kevin Durant.

Still trying to figure out who is ‘The Man’ on the Warriors? Maybe it doesn’t matter.