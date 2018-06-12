

Troy Brown Jr. took a beating from his sisters and came out stronger. (Alex Brandon/AP)

As 6-foot-7 wing Troy Brown Jr. showcases his versatility to NBA teams in the hopes of becoming a high first-round pick at the June 21 NBA draft, he encounters punishing, physical tests. In all, Brown has worked out for six teams, including a trial run with the Washington Wizards on Monday. Brown still has several more scheduled workouts — each one featuring heated competition.

Brown wouldn’t be here unless he felt his one year at Oregon (11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game) had prepared him for the rigors of the pro game. But his childhood also played a role. Growing up with two older sisters can be rough.

“You know, getting beat up,” Brown said with a laugh. “My sisters were definitely some ballplayers when I was younger.”

[Draft prospects Troy Brown Jr. and Zhaire Smith show the Wizards what they’ve got]

The Brown household was built around sports. His father, Troy Sr., played collegiate basketball at Texas A&M-Kingsville where his mother, Lynn, ran track. The two went on to become State of Nevada correctional officers and raise three Division-I bound athletes.

Wizards all-star Bradley Beal tells war stories of growing up with four football-playing brothers. Troy Brown has similar scars, but with a twist. Being the youngest, Brown said sisters Jenae (University of Nevada track and field) and Jada (Kansas basketball) never took it easy on him.

“My older sister, she did shot put, too. She was really strong,” Brown said. “So she was really good. Jada went to Kansas all four years. Definitely having that background and seeing them grow up and them beating up on me and going through that process, it definitely helped me a lot. Most people have older brothers but it was pretty similar messing with them.”

However, the power has since shifted. Brown, now 18, scoffs when asked which Brown sibling would win on the basketball court these days.

“Me! What? That’s not even a question,” he said. “They won’t even play me anymore. That’s not a question!”

