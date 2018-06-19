

NBA draft prospect Zhaire Smith from Texas Tech. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

You can never have enough wing players on an NBA roster. The Washington Wizards — who already have four versatile guards and small forwards in Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tomas Satoransky — will have a chance to add even more depth on the perimeter in the upcoming NBA draft thanks to a class stocked with talent on the wings.

On Thursday, Commissioner Adam Silver will call the names of several wing players during the early stages of the first round. And when Silver announces the 15th pick, the Wizards should be able to select an attractive prospect.

We’ve already taken a look at the guards, now here are the top wing players for Washington to consider:

THE FLIER

Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

6-foot-4, 198 pounds

Although the Wizards have length and athleticism on the roster, these skills didn’t always translate on the defensive end. Specifically, on the perimeter where individual defense wavered and miscommunication ruined sets. Far too often opponents faced little resistance and were able to get better looks closer to the rim and Washington surrendered 45.4 points in the paint. Potential lottery pick Zhaire Smith can help address these defensive issues.

Smith, who recently turned 19 years old, has the physical gifts to be a pestering defender both on the perimeter and at the rim. His wingspan stretches over 6 feet, 9 inches and during his only year at Texas Tech, he flashed his athleticism on rebounds (5.0 per game) and blocked shots (1.1). The Red Raiders shamelessly ripped off the University of Miami football program by awarding the top rebounder in a game with a gold-link chain with the school’s logo dangling at the end. And Smith earned the right to rock the chain more than any of his teammates.

A great leaper, Smith attended the NBA draft combine and registered the second highest max vertical leap at 41 1/2 inches (tied with two others). During his young basketball career, he has relied on this explosiveness. On the Internet, there is a 15-minute highlight video from his senior year in high school that features just his dunks and last season on the college stage, Smith made 360-degree dunks look like layups.

Though Smith’s game is still so raw, when lottery teams look at him, they fall in love with his upside. The Philadelphia 76ers, who own the 10th pick, recently brought in Smith for a second workout. Smith may not be around long enough for the Wizards to pick him, but if he slides then Washington can use his defense and athleticism immediately while he develops an offensive game.

THE PLAYMAKER

Troy Brown Jr., Oregon

6-7, 208

Troy Brown Jr. wasn’t the leading scorer at Oregon and his one-and-done season could be categorized as solid (11.3 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game) but not great. Still, he boldly entered the draft because he feels his all-around game can translate to the pros.

“I like being unique, so the versatility gives me a lot of room to operate and a lot of different things to showcase my ability,” Brown said after his June 11 workout with the Wizards.

In high school, Brown played point guard. Last season when Oregon’s main ball handler wasn’t on the floor, Brown took over some of those duties and averaged 3.2 assists per game. However, he played best while driving to the rim where he attempted more than 40 percent of his shots. Brown’s ability to get to the basket made up for his underwhelming three-point range (29 percent on 110 attempts).

While Brown is not as good of an athlete as Smith, he may come into the league as the more complete player. Still, if lottery teams pass on him, it will likely be due to his jump shot. When the Wizards pick, the team must decide if his budding skill set can impact the team now while he develops a better shot.

THE ELDER

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

6-9, 213

At 22, Keita Bates-Diop represents the experience that many prospects in the first-round pool are lacking (both Smith and Brown are still teenagers) but in some ways, his age may work against him. When picking a player in the first round, teams tend to favor upside over someone like Bates-Diop who has a three-year body of work. Plus, though he stayed four years at Ohio State, Bates-Diop sustained a stress fracture in his left leg that caused him to take a medical redshirt during his junior season.

Last season on the court, however, Bates-Diop bounced back from the injury and earned the Big Ten Player of the Year honor with averages of 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. The good thing about being so experienced is that Bates-Diop, considered to be a mid first-round pick, should be able to immediately fulfill the ‘3 and D’ role on a roster. Bates-Diop can knock down spot-up threes (a career 35.9 percent shooter from the arc) and also provide defensive length with his 7-3 wingspan.

