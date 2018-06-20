

Robert Williams listens to questions during the NCAA tournament. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

On draft night, the Washington Wizards should think big. As in, big men.

When the Wizards make their selection at No. 15 on Thursday, they can find lottery-caliber talent to fill the team’s single greatest need: replenishing the rotation with an athletic power forward or center who can play immediate minutes. The three current rotational bigs are 30 years old and over, while starter Marcin Gortat and reserve center Jason Smith will enter the final year of their contracts. Sure, the Wizards can use a backup point guard for John Wall and more wing depth for small-ball rotations, but Washington lacks a young big man who can help now as well as become a central piece in the franchise’s future.

[NBA vagabond Dwight Howard traded again, this time to the Nets]

Here are four potential draft picks for Washington to consider:

THE STOPPER

Robert Williams III, Texas A&M

6-foot-10, 240 pounds

When he could have left college after his first season, Robert Williams III, who won the SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman, felt he still had more to prove and more to learn. In a surprising move, Williams passed on becoming a potential lottery pick to play one more season with Texas A&M. The decision advanced his game as Williams made more starts, improved his shooting percentage and blossomed into an even more ferocious defensive rebounder and shot-blocker. As a sophomore, Williams averaged 2.6 blocks per game and his 155 blocks placed him third on the program’s all-time rankings.

While Williams can protect the paint and stay out of foul trouble, his offensive game is also fairly focused on that area. Last season, Williams made 74.1 percent of his shots near the rim, according to Synergy Sports. Williams finishes dunks with power as shown here, and moves exceptionally well. His feet and athleticism would make him a target in transition and a dream to work with in the pick-and-roll. Williams can even shoot the occasional hook shot and doesn’t mind playing away from the paint (he attempted 20 percent of his shots in half-court sets on the perimeter, according to Synergy Sports). However, he must still develop more offensive diversity.

[Wizards will play regular-season game in London against the Knicks]

The Wizards already have a scoring pecking order and wouldn’t want, nor need, Williams to come in looking for shots. However, Williams recently has drawn more attention from the Los Angeles Clippers, who own the 12th and 13th picks, and he may be wearing some other team’s hat by the time the Wizards get on the clock.

THE ‘WEIRDO’

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

6-7, 220

Though Miles Bridges operates as a small forward, his body should entice coaches to also play him at the four position. During his two college seasons, Bridges pulled down 7.6 rebounds, showing he’s strong enough to mix it up inside, and the Wizards could use more rebounding help (the team averaged 43.1 per game, 21st in the NBA). His physicality makes up for what he lacks in length.

At the NBA draft combine, Bridges’s wingspan measured at 6 feet, 9 1/2 inches. In comparison with Troy Brown Jr., a true small forward/guard with a wingspan stretching past 6-10, Bridges does not have jaw-dropping length. Still, Bridges possesses a value in his ability to defend multiple positions while also scoring inside and out. As a sophomore, Bridges ranked eighth in defensive rating among all players in the Big Ten Conference.

Also, during his two seasons, Bridges averaged 17 points per game, flashing an ability to work in isolation and close to the rim while also shooting the three-pointer at a 37.5 percent clip. Similar to Williams, Bridges is the rare prospect who returned for an additional year — prompting his college coach, Tom Izzo, to tease him as a “weirdo.” But on Thursday, Bridges may very be called a “lottery pick.”

THE SHOOTER

Moritz Wagner, Michigan

6-11 1/2, 241

In the modern NBA, a good big man operates as a threat to space the floor and Moritz Wagner is a center who loves shooting threes. As a junior, Wagner attempted 4.1 three-pointers per game and averaged better than 33 percent from every spot around the arc. However, Wagner found his spot at the top of the key where he connected on 30 of 76 attempts (39.5 percent), according to Synergy Sports.

[Brewer: For Wizards, one good draft could be difference between elevation and stagnation]

Also, Wagner, who hails from Germany, has an advantage over most draft prospects. While still a teenager, he played in the EuroLeague and made a cameo in an NBA preseason game when his Alba Berlin team matched up against the San Antonio Spurs. This professional experience may help explain why Wagner’s game looks NBA ready. His offense embraces the analytics that good shots are either three-pointers or close to the rim (he attempted 215 shots in the paint), and he eschews mid-range looks.

While Wagner will never be confused as a quick and athletic big man, he performed well at the NBA draft combine by ranking second in the shuttle run and lane agility drills among centers. Also, Wagner transformed his body from his first appearance at the draft combine a year earlier. By his May 2018 appearance, Wagner had added 10 pounds of muscle, according to NBA.com.

THE FORWARD

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

6-9, 213

Here’s another player who conceivably will play more on the wing than as a big, but Kevin Knox deserves a closer look if he remains available at No. 15.

In his only season at Kentucky, Knox posted averages of 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. A blossoming jump shooter, Knox made 38.3 percent of his attempts from the left arc and performed well in spot-up situations.

Read more NBA draft coverage:

If the Wizards want to draft a wing, here are three potential targets

Wizards have several holes to fill, including backup point guard. Here are four candidates.

Ahead of the NBA draft, here’s what the experts project the Wizards will do with the 15th pick

Ranking the top 50 prospects in the 2018 NBA draft