

Boston College guard Jerome Robinson met with the Wizards on Wednesday. (Stephan Savoia/AP)

With one last workout and interview, the Washington Wizards wrapped up their NBA draft evaluations a day before making their first-round selection.

On Wednesday, Jerome Robinson, a 6-foot-5 guard who played three seasons at Boston College, met with Washington front-office personnel and coaches for an individual session. Robinson agreed to the workout, and skipped out on a chance to do media interviews in New York, so that Washington’s staff could get to know him. The Wizards own the 15th pick, and Robinson is projected to be selected in the middle of the first round.

“They said they were interested, and so just coming in and meeting these guys was important, I thought,” Robinson said. “The interview part was more important with these guys because I didn’t interview with them in Chicago [at the draft combine]. Just trying to see what kind of person I am was big.”

A volume shooter, Robinson averaged 17.7 points on .450 shooting, 3.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds a game during his college career. Robinson was among the five finalists for last season’s Jerry West Award, which honors the best shooting guard in the country.

Robinson hails from Raleigh, N.C., John Wall’s hometown, and has imagined playing alongside the five-time all-star.

“It would be awesome. Another guy from Raleigh,” Robinson said. “I think we have that same kind of grit, and you’ve seen what he’s done so far, and I think it will be exciting to play with him.”

