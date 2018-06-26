

Troy Brown Jr. is a strong ballhandler and playmaker, thanks to a varied skillset. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Only two years ago, Troy Brown Jr. was a rising high school senior navigating the hectic world of recruiting. Aside from picking between college basketball’s elite programs, Brown was weighing another major decision. Despite being ranked as the second-best preps point guard in the class of 2017, excelling in the role as an oversized playmaker for his Las Vegas high school and AAU team, Brown made a choice that would alter his basketball future.

During his last summer on the AAU circuit, Brown requested to play off the ball, setting a course to becoming the 6-foot-7 wing that is the object of the Washington Wizards’ affection.

Last Thursday, the Wizards drafted Brown 15th overall and justified picking the 18-year-old forward due to his vast skill set from playing on the wing, ballhandling and creating plays for teammates. Brown possesses this versatility because he was groomed as one of the best prep point guards in the country, but developed past his natural position.

“Just being that versatile, all-around player really helps me a lot because I can kind of squeeze in anywhere as a player,” Brown has said about his game.

After his June 11 workout in Washington, Brown told reporters that he prefers having the ball in his hands to set up others. The playmaker instinct remains inside his basketball D.N.A., after all it wasn’t that long ago when Brown was molding his game as 6-7 point guard Penny Hardaway and Magic Johnson, who at 6-9 revolutionized modern basketball for big point guards.

In the summer of 2016, Brown was fresh off his high school junior all-American season in which he averaged 19.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, according to statistics reported by the Las Vegas Journal-Review. Recruiters likely expected Brown to continue this same do-everything role for his Las Vegas Prospects AAU team once the national tournament schedule picked up. Instead Brown expanded his game by releasing the majority of the lead guard duties.

“It actually started his last year in AAU bringing him off the ball,” said Anthony Brown, who coached the Prospects. “We wanted him to do so much and having the ball in his hands all the time was wearing him down. So we brought in another little guard to relieve pressure.

“Matter of fact, he suggested it to us,” Brown continued. “So it wasn’t something we brought to him.”

Though Troy Brown was a five-star recruit, he did not play on the ball while participating in camps and tournaments with the USA Junior Basketball team. By the time Brown landed at the University of Oregon, he started at small forward and occasionally handled the ball.

The Oregon experience showed flashes of Brown’s potential — as well as room for growth. During a December matchup against Portland State, Brown recorded a season-best nine assists while flirting with a triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds). But Brown also committed a team-worst 86 turnovers over the course of his one and only season. This statistic didn’t trip up the Wizards, and the team selected Brown over other wings and guards who had been projected to be lottery picks. When it came time to draft a young prospect, Brown’s ability to do more around the court proved more attractive to Washington.

“The more versatile you are and the more positions you play and the better the skill set, the better the chances are you of helping somebody,” the team’s President Ernie Grunfeld said while referencing Brown’s chances to log minutes in his upcoming rookie season. “The game is changing. The game is much different than it used to be. It’s almost positionless basketball. There’s a lot of switching and a lot of skill is involved in the game now and we feel like he’s a skilled player and multidimensional player.”

Anthony Brown, who is no relation to the Brown family and now works as Troy’s manager, framed the transition into becoming a point-forward — or truly, a wing player — as an assist for the young player in the next phase of his career.

“I think the experience at Oregon has showed him that he can do multiple things and he makes winning plays,” he said. “So if the Wizards say, ‘Troy, we need you to be on the ball,’ I can do that. ‘Troy, we need you to be on the wing,’ I can do that. ‘Troy, we need you go to guard the four,’ I can do that. What it made him was versatile. It made him a Swiss Army knife. He’s ready for almost anything. He’s ready. He’s prepared, because he has the mind-set: ‘Okay, you need me to do this? I can do that. If I don’t know how to do it, I’ll come in and learn. I’ll put in the work.’”

