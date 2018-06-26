

Marcin Gortat played five seasons in Washington. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Wizards made their first big move of the offseason Tuesday night by trading longtime starting center Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Austin Rivers.

Gortat, 34, played the past five seasons as Washington’s steady big man, anchoring a lineup that featured a young backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal. During Gortat’s run, he helped the Wizards advance to the playoffs in four of his five seasons. While Gortat established an alter ego as the “Polish Hammer,” not missing a regular season or playoff game over the past two seasons and setting punishing screens to free up his teammates, his role on the court had been diminished as the team favored smaller players.

Last season, Gortat averaged 25.3 minutes per game, his fewest since his third year in the NBA, as well as 8.4 points and 7.6 rebounds. With the move, the Wizards appear to be shifting toward the more athletic brand of basketball that Wall campaigned for at the end of last season.

Rivers, the son of Clippers Coach Doc Rivers, will join the Wizards at the start of his seventh NBA season. The No. 10 pick in the 2012 draft, Rivers has career averages of 9.4 points on 41.9 percent shooting, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

This post will be updated.