In his last official act of the 2017-18 season, Mike Scott, the biggest surprise of the Washington Wizards’ season, defended his team.

“It’s a brotherhood, whether you guys believe it or not. We’re all close. I’m close with everybody, I’m cool with everybody. Love this team, love this organization and the coaching staff,” Scott said in April following the Wizards’ elimination in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. “I love these guys. They’re great guys. Hated them when I was in Atlanta, wanted to fight all of them but came here and went to war with them and they brought me in like a brother and that felt good.”

Scott found a role as the second unit’s spark plug, standing out as a steady scorer during the team’s inconsistent year. When the season ended, Scott expressed his love for the team. Soon the Wizards should be able to show theirs.

Ahead of free agency opening July 1, Washington has several decisions to make. According to several league sources, the team would prefer to re-sign Scott — the 6-foot-8 forward who averaged 8.8 points and 40.5 percent shooting from the three-point arc in 76 games last season. But Scott is only one of the handful of the Wizards’ free agents who will enter the open market.

Here’s a look at the players and whether they have a chance of returning to Washington.

Mike Scott, F

Last summer, Scott signed with Washington for the veteran’s minimum on a one-year deal in hopes of bouncing back after a 2015 arrest on felony drug charges (in 2017, a Georgia superior court dismissed the case due to evidence that Scott was a victim of racial profiling). Though Scott went on to rediscover his game in Washington, as someone who was temporarily left outside of the NBA’s velvet rope and signed a modest contract just to get back into the fraternity, he wouldn’t publicly demand a ransom for his next deal.

“I’m kind of like, I’m a realist. I’m comfortable in my role like how I am,” Scott said in April. “Either way, starting or coming off the bench I always stay the same, play my role and that’s about it.”

This year, Scott should be able to command more than just a minimum deal, though he likely will not be the type of player who gets courted at 12:01 a.m. on July 1. Scott may need to take a few days to gauge the market, and how much teams are willing to spend for a stretch-four who can get hot for stretches but still needs to improve defensively. Nevertheless, the Wizards like Scott and view him as a top target.

Tim Frazier, G

When the Wizards traded their 2017 second-round pick to New Orleans for Frazier, the intent was to bring him in as a John Wall’s backup. The team already had a developing point guard (Tomas Satoransky) and brought in another veteran for training camp (Donald Sloan), but Frazier was supposed to be the guy. Then, 28 games into the season, Frazier went from being the backup to an afterthought.

Wall’s injuries placed more responsibilities on his understudies and in late November, Frazier had to step in as a starter for nine consecutive games. Frazier’s caretaker style didn’t hurt the Wizards — he averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 assists against only 1.1 turnovers — but following this stretch, he was demoted behind Satoransky and appeared on the court for short bursts or didn’t play at all.

Later in the season when Wall spent eight weeks in recovery from knee surgery, Frazier returned to the role of backup but as Satoransky’s. The Wizards have searched for years for someone to play behind Wall and squandered very little in giving Frazier an audition last season. Even so, it seems highly unlikely that Washington will give Frazier a do-over with a new contract.

Chris McCullough, C/F

In his young career, McCullough, a 6-foot-11 athletic and bouncy big man, has yet to achieve lift off and it doesn’t appear he’ll have an opportunity to do so with the Wizards.

McCullough entered the league in 2015 while rehabilitating from a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained during his one season at Syracuse. Although he has since fully healed, McCullough has spent the majority of his four seasons in the development stage.

When the Wizards received McCullough in a trade before the 2017 deadline, he spent a little more than a week with the team before being assigned to the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League. Then last season, although the Wizards opened the year with a hole in the frontcourt due to Markieff Morris’s hernia surgery, the 23-year-old McCullough still couldn’t crack the team’s rotation. As the season progressed, McCullough once again bounced around the G League. While McCullough’s size and athleticism should draw interest, he does not seem to be in the Wizards’ future frontcourt plans.

Ty Lawson, G

Lawson enjoyed a career renaissance in China before joining the Wizards at the start of the playoffs. In his brief run as the latest backup point guard, Lawson impressed with his speed, playmaking and quick adaptability to playing with his new teammates.

Similar to Scott, Lawson turned out to be a low-cost risk who paid off through five postseason appearances (5.8 points, 3.0 assists). Those games will make the Wizards at least consider re-signing him and while Lawson could potentially receive a lucrative contract to return to China, he would prefer to play in the NBA, according to a person with knowledge of Lawson’s thinking.

