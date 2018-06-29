More than two decades ago, Robert Pack spent one season of his long NBA playing career with the Washington Wizards’ organization as a part-time starting point guard. However, his latest stop in the District should prove more meaningful.

Pack will join Scott Brooks’s staff as an assistant coach, according to a source familiar with the situation. Not only will this mark Pack’s second stint in Washington, but it will also be a reunion for Pack and Brooks. Beginning in 2013, Pack worked as an assistant in Oklahoma City during Brooks’s final two seasons as the Thunder’s head coach. Overall, Pack has worked as an NBA assistant since 2009, with stops in New Orleans and with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pack, who played 13 seasons in the league, had a memorable career for his dunking prowess. An athletic 6-foot-2 point guard, Pack finished as the runner-up in the 1994 NBA all-star Slam Dunk Contest. During the 1995-96 season, Pack appeared in 31 games for the then-Bullets and averaged 18.1 points and 7.8 assists.

Read more on the Wizards:

Will Mike Scott, Tim Frazier, Chris McCullough or Ty Lawson return to Wizards?

The Wizards are beginning to take the steps necessary to catch up with the NBA

Trade for Austin Rivers signals a Wizards overhaul in philosophy — a shift toward small ball