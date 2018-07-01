

Paul George lit a cigar on Instagram while DeAndre Jordan tweeted an smiling cowboy emoji. Kevin Durant took a pay cut to remain with the champions before Chris Paul announced he had unfinished business to tend to in Houston, one of the few teams with a true shot of chasing Durant’s Golden State Warriors.

That’s how the beginning of NBA free agency kept observers up past midnight on Sunday. The swarm of transactions served as a pleasing appetizer to LeBron James’s upcoming decision, which is sure to produce a thunderclap across the league.

But in Washington, there was only lowercase silence.

The Wizards did not get in on the first-day fun and may not make a peep until days or even weeks have passed. Though several factors have led to this quiet front, as well as a lack of substantive leaks, the Wizards still view forward Mike Scott as their top target in free agency, according to several people with knowledge of the team’s plans.

While fans in Oklahoma City rejoice in George staying with the Thunder and Dallas fans delight in Jordan agreeing to a one-year deal with the Mavericks, those in Washington will have to wait. Any team with the Wizards’ current payroll must perfect the art of patience.

The Wizards entered free agency with more than $126 million tied up in salaries devoted to 11 players, including Troy Brown Jr. on the projected rookie scale. This amount far exceeded the league salary cap of $101,869,000, as well as launched the team back above the tax level, which was announced at $123,733,000. For the 2017-18 payroll, the Wizards had to pay nearly $7 million in tax, according to a league memo.

Even if the Wizards play it safe and sign only two more players to reach the minimum of 13 on the roster, they still possess little wiggle room on the current payroll to land an attractive free agent. A more likely scenario: Washington spending what it can to load its roster to 14 or 15 players.

The team still needs a starting big man after the trade of Marcin Gortat for guard Austin Rivers. And while Scott and Tim Frazier, who both played minutes on the five-man bench unit last season, look for deals on the open market as unrestricted free agents, their absences create a temporary void on the Wizards’ second unit. Washington can use the taxpayer mid-level exception of $5.3 million (a tool for teams floating above the luxury tax) to fill those holes and sign several veteran minimum deals that would count as $1.5 million against the cap next season.

This is why the Wizards must wait. The players they can afford will be searching for the last crumbs in the market.

Beyond the first-day headlines dominated by the superstars, several lower-tier free agents jumped at deals — forward Trevor Ariza agreed to one year for $15 million with Phoenix while Ersan Ilyasova got three years and $21 million from Milwaukee. Though Scott, a 6-foot-8 forward, may not command similar deals, he has performed beyond the veteran minimum contract he signed with Washington last summer. As Scott weighs his options, he remains the Wizards’ priority.

The team still hopes to make a small clatter in free agency. That just may take time.