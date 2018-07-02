Austin Rivers remembers sitting on his balcony, enjoying a lazy moment during an offseason that he has dedicated to improving his weaknesses, when he received a call. On the other end was Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell with news that would disrupt this summer serenity. Cassell advised Rivers to relax, remember to breathe and stay calm — because he was about to be traded.

As Rivers recalled this story to reporters Monday at Capital One Arena, he shared the raw emotions that a player feels upon learning he would soon be part of a business transaction. Complicating matters is that the team that traded him away is coached by his father, Doc.

But then Rivers explained how his shock turned to enthusiasm when he found out which team he would be joining. He could relax and breathe a bit easier because he would soon be in Washington, a situation too serendipitous to disregard.

Rivers grew up playing amateur basketball against Bradley Beal. He has spent the past few weeks working out in Miami with the same trainer as John Wall. And Rivers, 25, joins a Wizards team with players in similar stages of life and career. Los Angeles had been home for 3 1/2 years but, in Washington, he sees a welcome mat and a chance for a fresh start.

“Very excited to be here,” he said Monday. “It’s like an old AAU team.”

In January 2015, the Clippers traded for Rivers, who started his young career floundering with New Orleans. While the situation created fun trivia — Rivers was the first player in NBA history to be coached by his dad — it also forced him to play in his father’s shadow. The perception of nepotism dogged Rivers even as he progressed into a capable professional.

“People either loved it or people hated it. It was one or the other,” Rivers said, chuckling at the memory. “But it was something I’ll never forget. I don’t think obviously he will. When I get older, I’ll probably reflect on it. … I’ll be like, ‘Man, I can’t believe that even happened.’ But with that came a lot of stuff.”

While facing criticism, Rivers developed into a two-way player — because he had to. He entered the league without a strong jumper, so he made himself useful as a defender.

“I promise you I didn’t play any defense at Duke,” Rivers joked.

Then, once he grew confident with his shot, Rivers became a scoring threat from the perimeter. Rivers credited Cassell for helping him develop into an off-the-dribble shooter, and over the past two seasons with the Clippers, he attempted 659 three-pointers and shot 43 percent from the field. And after bottoming out as a 28 percent three-point shooter for New Orleans in in 2014-15, Rivers improved that figure to a serviceable 37.8 percent last season.

With Rivers’s ability to play with the team’s starting backcourt, as well as spell Wall and Beal from defending the opponent’s top guards, the Wizards believe they have found another piece that suits their plans.

“The way he plays fits in real well with what we’re trying to do, and that’s move up and down the floor a little bit more,” team President Ernie Grunfeld said. “Be able to switch out on the perimeter and, the more players you have that are versatile and that can create not only for themselves but for others, the better off you are.”

After Rivers finished revisiting the day he learned he would be traded — and after he turned in a spot-on Cassell impersonation — he repeatedly expressed excitement about landing in Washington. Here, he wants to relax, breathe and just play.

“This is a great opportunity for me to come here and just compete and play without all of that stuff that comes with it,” Rivers said, referring to his time playing under his father. “But more importantly, just being on a playoff team, man. That’s the most fun. I mean, not making the playoffs this year was horrendous. … Just being on a playoff team is very exciting for me.”

