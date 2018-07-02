

Mike Scott is heading west after agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

On the same day the Washington Wizards introduced Austin Rivers, whom they acquired last week from the Los Angeles Clippers, they lost their top free agent target to their trading partner.

Mike Scott, an unrestricted free agent, agreed to a deal with the Clippers on Monday. Last season, his first with the Wizards, Scott was a steady backup forward who averaged 8.8 points on 52.7 percent shooting, including 40.5 percent from the three-point arc.

Before free agency opened Sunday, the Wizards had targeted the 6-foot-8 Scott as their priority, according to several people familiar with the team’s plans. Also, Scott had been described as a player who enjoyed his brief time in Washington and expressed at the end of the season a desire to stay. Yet Scott instead decided on Los Angeles. The move indicates either the Clippers offered a more lucrative deal — even though Scott agreed to only one year — or that the Wizards have shifted their focus, prompting Scott to sign elsewhere.

As of Monday night, that potential new priority had not come into focus, although the Wizards had visited the waiver wire to find a G League all-star. Shortly after word circulated that Scott was leaving, news trickled out that the Wizards had claimed second-year center Thomas Bryant.

The 6-foot-10 Bryant, a second-round pick of the Utah Jazz in 2017, appeared in 15 NBA games and spent the majority of his rookie season on a G League assignment after a draft-night trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant earned first-team all-NBA G League status after averaging 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. He made 59.5 percent of his attempts from the floor and shot 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

“Thomas is an intriguing young prospect with size and athleticism who showed he has three-point range during his time in the G League last season,” team President Ernie Grunfeld said in a statement. “He will be able to continue his development process as he gains experience and works with our staff.”

The addition of Bryant brings the Wizards’ roster to 12 players. The NBA allows a maximum of 15 before the start of the season.

Read more on the Wizards:

Austin Rivers sees trade to Washington as ‘a great opportunity for me’

Wizards must practice patience in NBA free agency

Wizards expected to add Robert Pack to Scott Brooks’s coaching staff