In reshuffling Scott Brooks’s coaching staff, the Washington Wizards needed only to look on their court — and inside the video room — to find their newest assistant.

Ryan Richman, who has spent the past four seasons as the team’s assistant video coordinator and player development coordinator, has been promoted to the front of the bench to become an assistant coach.

Richman joins Robert Pack as the latest additions to Brook’s staff. The pair will replace Sidney Lowe and Chad Iske, who left for jobs in Detroit and Charlotte, respectively.

“I’m very fortunate to have two talented coaches added to my staff,” Brooks said. “I wish Sidney and Chad well. They were terrific the two years that we were together, but I’m excited to add Robert Pack and Ryan Richman.”

Richman has made a noticeable ascension from the University of Maryland pipeline to the Wizards’ bench.

While working on his master’s degree at Maryland, Richman held several roles with the Terrapins men’s and women’s basketball programs, including practice player for the women’s team and graduate assistant on Mark Turgeon’s staff, according to previously published reports. The Wizards have hired several former Maryland coaches in recent years. David Adkins, who was an assistant coach for the Maryland women’s team, recently completed his fourth season as the Wizards’ highly respected director of player development.

Richman has been responsible for analyzing upcoming Wizards’ opponents on video, but he was also a fixture after practices, staying with players as they got up extra shots up and putting them through pregame workouts. Richman is slated to coach the Wizards’ Summer League squad this week, featuring Troy Brown Jr., the 15th overall pick in last month’s draft.

