

Through his NBA career, guard Austin Rivers has worn No. 25, as seen in this 2016 game. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

When Washington Wizards guard Austin Rivers was deciding on a new jersey number, he wanted something with meaning. The thought of returning to the number 0, as he wore in his lone season at Duke, didn’t last long. Former Wizards player Gilbert Arenas, a.k.a. Agent Zero, made sure of that.

“They put a little picture of me in IG with ‘0’ — Gil was going off,” Rivers said, joking about an Instagram edited photo.

” ‘You’re wearing No. 0! That’s my number!’ ” Arenas responded to Rivers. “I was like, ‘Oh my God! I’m not wearing that, bro.’ I might have to hit him up like: ‘Bro, I’m not wearing your number. Relax.’”

There was another hard pass for 25, the number Rivers wore in his six NBA seasons. That number had belonged to Bullets great Gus Johnson and now hangs from the rafters of Capital One Arena.

Besides, with a new team comes a new start. The way the 25-year-old Rivers sees it, Washington and the upcoming 2018-19 season should represent the emergence of his prime as a professional. Only one number could best capture this sentiment.

“I just wore ‘1’ because it’s a fresh start, man. Day 1,” Rivers explained. “I just want to make an impact.”

There’s even more meaning behind this single digit. The “fresh start” with the Wizards comes at a renaissance for guard play in the league. Although Rivers teamed with one of the greatest point guards of the modern game, Chris Paul, he has never played with a backcourt as skilled as the all-star tandem of John Wall and Bradley Beal. When picking that number, Rivers envisioned the possibilities of creating a triune of playmaking guards.

“John’s 2, Brad’s 3. I was like, ‘I’ll just be 1,” Rivers said. “1-2-3 punch, I guess. I hope it’ll be.”

This isn’t just Rivers’s wishful thinking. The Wizards want the same.

“I see them playing at times, depending on how they’re playing and how the matchups are,” Coach Scott Brooks said about the trio. “They all three can guard and they all three can guard bigger players and the way the league is going, you’re going to have a lot of smaller lineups out there.”

The Wizards made most of their moves in the offseason with the intention of building a smaller and more versatile roster. The Wizards drafted 18-year-old Troy Brown Jr. for his potential to create plays for others like a point guard and operate off the wing like Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. Also, the team agreed to terms with the 6-foot-9 Jeff Green, who played 18 percent of his total minutes at center last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Also, Washington is expected to sign eight-time all-star Dwight Howard, who should become Wall’s new dance partner in the pick-and-roll, after he clears waivers on Friday. Even so, no move best signaled the team’s shift to the perimeter more than the June 26 trade that sent 6-11 center Marcin Gortat to the Los Angeles Clippers for Rivers.

When not playing alongside Wall and Beal, Rivers will be expected to replenish the offensive void off the bench after the loss of free agent Mike Scott. Since Jodie Meeks will miss the first 19 games of the upcoming season while serving a suspension for violating terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, Rivers will play many minutes, at least early, as the backup shooting guard. However, Brooks doesn’t want to confine Rivers to just one position: He sees him backing up Wall as well.

“He’s definitely going to get both. I think with him and Tomas [Satoransky], they can play well with one another. They both have good size. They both can play-make and Tomas has really improved his jump shot. We want both guys to handle the ball,” Brooks said. “We want Brad and John to handle the ball. We don’t just want one guy. John is one of the best point guards in the league but we want to take some pressure off of him of handling it and making a lot of decisions in the game. I’m not going to take it away from him but it’s nice to have other players that can make plays for each other.”

The new number 1 wants that role as he also embraces a new stage in his career.

“I think I’m entering my prime years,” Rivers said. “This is the next three or four years where I’m going to make that jump and be the best player I’m going to be.”