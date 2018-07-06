

Center Dwight Howard will soon become a Washington Wizard. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The Washington Wizards and Dwight Howard have both seen better days. Two springs ago, the Wizards fell one game shy of playing in the Eastern Conference finals, but last season they toiled in mediocrity. Howard in the not-so-distant past was considered the premier big man in the NBA but has since been treated like a disposable center. Now, in their moments of need, the team and the player are one step closer to finding each other.

Howard is expected to sign with the Wizards for $5.3 million, after his trade from the Charlotte Hornets to the Brooklyn Nets became official Friday, according to several people familiar with the situation. Before the Wizards can make the signing official, Howard’s representatives must negotiate a buyout from the Nets for him to become a free agent, a step that’s considered a formality. Then, Howard must clear waivers to be able to sign with a team of his choosing.

Howard, the 6-foot-11 center who was an all-star for eight consecutive seasons from 2006 to 2014, was slated to make approximately $23.8 million in the final year of his contract. However, he will come to Washington for the team’s mini mid-level exception, a tool used by franchises that are over the NBA luxury tax level of $123.7 million.

Howard’s modest, one-year contract will be a far cry from 2013, when he signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Houston Rockets. Much has changed over the past five years. The Wizards aren’t getting “Superman” at his peak, when he was a dominant defensive force who led the league in blocked shots twice and total rebounds five times.

Howard, the No. 1 pick in the 2004 draft, is a 32-year-old who has been stripped of some of his athleticism by age and injuries. He has been traded in June for consecutive years — first, by his hometown Atlanta Hawks — and will soon play for his fourth team in four years. After his eighth consecutive all-star appearance in 2014, Howard’s shine dimmed as his playing time, shot attempts and points per game decreased over the following three seasons.

Although the Wizards are getting the Clark Kent version of the former all-star and three-time defensive player of the year, Howard is still a future Hall of Famer, which would make him the best center to pair with point guard John Wall over his eight-year NBA career.

Howard can still set punishing screens and roll to an easy finish. As The Post’s Neil Greenberg highlighted, Howard averaged 1.04 points per possession as the roll man in pick-and-roll plays last season. And once he’s near the rim, Howard remains a formidable scorer.

Last season with Charlotte, Howard made 70 percent of his shot attempts from three feet and closer, compared to Washington’s former center, Marcin Gortat, who scored at a 65.2 percent clip. Howard’s strength of playing inside, however, contrasts with the style of play the Wizards have envisioned for the future.

The team drafted a wing player in Troy Brown Jr., then traded Gortat for guard Austin Rivers. Team President Ernie Grunfeld justified both moves as part of the plan to play faster and stretch more to the perimeter. After Monday’s news conference to introduce Rivers, Grunfeld praised his new player for these very qualities.

“The way he plays, [Rivers] fits in real well with what we’re trying to do. And that’s move up and down the floor a little bit more. Be able to switch out on the perimeter,” Grunfeld said. “And the more players you have that are versatile and that can create not only for themselves but for others, the better off you are.”

Although Howard does not offer these characteristics, the Wizards see him as a missing piece in their lineup. Howard views Washington as an opportunity to compete for a playoff team (and one that had the slight money to pay him). Together, both sides appear to have found what they were searching for in free agency.

