

After her playing days, Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver has her eyes on a coaching career. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

LAS VEGAS — Washington Mystics guard Kristi Toliver’s passion led her to the desert Monday.

Hours after playing the second night of a back-to-back against two of the top teams in the WNBA, Toliver caught a red-eye to Las Vegas to work as an assistant with the Washington Wizards’ NBA Summer League team. Toliver sat on the bench, donning the gray polo and dark shorts of the Wizards’ staff, and dished out advice during timeouts as the team won its first game of the summer, upending the Philadelphia 76ers, 87-75.

“I’m just kind of getting my feet wet on this side of the line. It’s exciting. I think I really enjoy it,” said Toliver, who played 36 minutes and scored 18 points Sunday against the Seattle Storm before joining the Wizards.

“I’ve kind of had the idea of wanting to coach pros, obviously never worked with men before but these guys have been great,” Toliver said. “They’ve really kind of embraced me and supported me through this process and hopefully this will be one of many games for me.”

Toliver, a 10-year veteran, has reached the pinnacle as a player, winning the 2016 WNBA title with the Los Angeles Sparks, who she faced Saturday night to start the back-to-back. Toliver also played on the Maryland team that won the NCAA championship in 2006. In April, Toliver celebrated yet another title as her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, won the EuroLeague championship.

As the one of most decorated basketball players hanging around Capital One Arena, Toliver has knowledge to spare. And she accepted an invitation from Wizards assistant Ryan Richman, who runs the summer league team, to join his coaching staff.

Throughout Monday’s game, Toliver walked onto the court for the coaches’ timeout huddles, but also ventured back to the sideline to encourage point guard Chris Chiozza. Take charge, lead your teammates, avoid the sidelines and work the action in the middle of the floor, Toliver advised. Chiozza finished with 11 assists against only two turnovers while Troy Brown Jr., the Wizards’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft, led all scorers with 23 points to go along with eight rebounds. Thomas Bryant chipped in 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Devin Robinson scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, as well.

Toliver will trade in her coaching clothes for her normal uniform when the Mystics host the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday. Though she’s not done as a point guard, Toliver plans on coaching one day — possibly in the NBA.

“I’m still 31. I’m still in my prime time of playing but you’ve always got to look at the next thing. Basketball is my love and my passion so I just want to stay connected to the game in any way that I can and I think coaching is a way to do that,” Toliver said. “The NBA is my passion. I love it. So hopefully I can find a way to get involved.”

