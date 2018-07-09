

Steve Clifford spent the last five years as coach of the Charlotte Hornets, and in his final season he reunited with Dwight Howard. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LAS VEGAS — Steve Clifford could’ve been soured on Dwight Howard. He could’ve vetoed any plans of coaching him again, having known Howard for half of his 14-year career. This unique courtside view could’ve given Clifford pause last season when his team wanted to add Howard. However, Clifford welcomed Howard to the Charlotte Hornets and understands the Washington Wizards’ motivations in signing him for the upcoming season.

“Listen, let’s put it this way: I was in Orlando and then in L.A.” Clifford said. “And if I thought that he would be a problem in the locker room, when Michael [Jordan] and I talked about it, we would have never brought him to Charlotte.”

On Monday at 5 p.m. EST, Howard will clear waivers, which will allow him to sign a two-year contract with a player option in the second season with the Wizards. The team’s one-and-one deal has drawn puzzlement from critics. Howard has been cast aside by his last four teams and carries a stigma as a problem in the locker room. Clifford offers a counter to the criticism.

“The first thing that stands out to me is he’s coming off his best year in the last five or six years,” Clifford said. “If you’ve known him for as long as I have, what he’s doing, what he did or what he’s done these last couple years with his body, from his knee to his back to his overall conditioning level and fitness, it’s really remarkable.”

“I don’t think any of us would have ever envisioned him being able to play at this level, at this age, just because he had a really significant knee issue then he had a pretty major back surgery,” Clifford said. “As much as anything, for me it shows his commitment, his love for the NBA and how badly he wants to be able to keep playing.”

[Dwight Howard makes sense for the Wizards — except he is Dwight Howard]

No coach knows Howard quite like Clifford. He started as an assistant coach with the Magic during Howard’s first all-star season in 2006-07. Then, after Howard’s messy ending in Orlando, when the center demanded a trade and was shipped to Los Angeles, Clifford also moved west and served on the Lakers’ staff. For six straight years, Clifford was a constant in Howard’s basketball life; a distinction that qualifies him to speak on his former player’s reputation.

While watching Summer League games in Las Vegas, Clifford, who spent the last five seasons as the head coach in Charlotte but was recently hired to return to Orlando and take over the Magic, shared an insider’s view on his former player. Though Clifford used adjectives like “stubborn” and “strong-willed” to describe Howard’s character, he also depicted the eight-time all-star as both a jokester and serious competitor.

“He’s fun-loving, jovial, whether it’s in the locker room or out on the court. That’s just his personality and how he’s always been,” Clifford said. “He’s also very attentive to the game plan, to team coverages. You’ve always been able to play with good discipline when he’s on the floor. But, you know, he’s an outgoing guy.”

Last season, Jordan, the team president of the Hornets, orchestrated a reunion for Clifford and Howard, and it led to the center averaging 16.6 points — his most since 2013-14 — and 12.5 rebounds per game. Though Howard scored only 2.2 points per game as the roll man in pick-and-roll plays, Clifford predicts his partnership with point guard John Wall will be problematic for opposing defenses.

“Their pick-and-roll game will be a very difficult cover,” Clifford said. “John Wall does everything in the pick and roll, obviously. If you go under, he can hit the jumper. He’s going to turn the corner and get to the basket, but he can make all of the passes. I think the rest of them play so well off that, and Dwight will be the same.”

[‘I can’t force him’: John Wall hopes Dwight Howard is ready to author a new chapter in his career]

The 2017-18 Hornets did not live up to the pedigree of their defensive-minded coach, ranking 16th in the league in defensive rating, nor did they reach their postseason expectations. The team finished 36-46 after a season filled with subplots: Clifford taking a 21-game leave of absence to address a health issue and Nicolas Batum sitting out training camp as well as the majority of the opening month with an injury. After the season, new General Manager Mitch Kupchak fired Clifford and traded Howard.

As Clifford looks back on the rubble of the season, he thinks Howard attracted too much of the guilt.

“Last year, we had a disappointing season and there was a lot of reasons for that, but blame usually starts with the guys at the top,” Clifford said in addressing the way outsiders point the finger after a poor year.

“I look back on it. This league is so much about self-reflection – knowing what was good, knowing what was bad – so now all of a sudden, he’s getting all this blame,” Clifford said. “Listen, I could’ve done a lot better. I know a lot of the other guys feel they could’ve done a lot better. We definitely could’ve done some team things better, which is my responsibility, but that’s the way that this league works.”

Still, Clifford believes Howard belongs in the NBA. Instead of the aging star with the bad reputation that some have painted Howard to be, Clifford views Howard as a motivated player eager to have staying power.

“He wants to play for a few more years but he’s putting the work in to do that,” Clifford said. “He’s like a lot of guys who have experienced great success, and now he sees the end… I think he realizes how much the game means to him and that’s why he’s putting so much into it.”

Read more on the NBA:

Five takeaways from the Wizards’ Summer League loss to the Spurs

LeBron James mural in Los Angeles quickly defaced, then restored

‘The voice of the NBA’: How Jeff Van Gundy became basketball’s John Madden

The off-court lives of 11 new NBA players, from Deandre Ayton to Grayson Allen

NBA free agency: Suns sign Devin Booker to $158 million extension; Spurs decline to match Kyle Anderson’s offer sheet with Grizzlies