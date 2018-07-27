

Ballhandlers such as Wizards guard Bradley Beal often face double-team coverage while running the pick and roll against aggressive defensive teams. (Photo by Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

During the Washington Wizards’ first game of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Bradley Beal noticed a trend. The Toronto Raptors were alternating defenses while Beal operated as the ballhandler in pick-and-roll plays. They committed, switched and sometimes threw a hard hedge (when the defender on the screener jumps out on the ballhandler to slow down the action) and after the Wizards lost in Game 1, Beal sought a solution to Toronto’s tactics.

“They did a good job of it but I watched film,” Beal said on April 17, the morning before Game 2, “and I think I got some counters that will beat their defenses.”

The plan didn’t work. As the Wizards’ ballhandlers tried to create basketball poetry while operating around the occasional hard pick mixed in with too many halfhearted screens, the play was perforated. Meanwhile, Dwight Howard, one of the most active roll men in the NBA, was on an early vacation as the Wizards fell into a two-game deficit.

While many have dissected the Wizards’ decision to add Howard, who was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Brooklyn Nets before negotiating a buyout to become a free agent this offseason, his new teammates could focus on the big man’s particular skill set. On a purely basketball front, a healthy Howard may cure Washington’s weaknesses in the pick and roll and improve any blind spots on the fast break.

“Some of the narrative is out there that I heard but I’m not concerned with it,” Coach Scott Brooks said on July 23 after Howard was officially introduced as a Wizard. “My focus is on him and what we’ve talked about and our relationship, what will establish going forward.”

[Wizards deleted Team USA photo of John Wall but couldn’t stop him from getting roasted]

Last season, as the Wizards had Beal, a ballhandler blossoming in confidence, a willing big man to sacrifice his body for screens in Marcin Gortat and, for only 41 games, the services of a five-time point guard deft in finding teammates in John Wall, the team often relied on the pick and roll to create much of the offense. Despite having the skilled personnel suited for the play, the Wizards were surprisingly inefficient as a pick-and-roll team.

Washington ranked below average in plays produced from the pick-and-roll ballhandler, 0.82 points per possession for 19th overall, according to NBA Advanced Stats. Also, although Gortat finished fourth in the league in screen assists, the team recorded just 0.97 points per possession (27th in the league) when the action went to the roll man.

The bread-and-butter play starts, naturally, with a pick and is designed to create an open shot for the ballhandler or a pass to the cutting screener. However the Wizards sometimes struggled to achieve this simplicity. Just like Beal experienced in Game 1 against the Raptors.

On that night, Beal, who led the team with 510 possessions as the pick-and-roll ballhandler in the 2017-18 season, according to Synergy Sports, often faced an extra defender after a teammate slipped the screen. Although that’s common in the NBA, a hard screen thrusts the play into action and the threat of the screener being able to finish near the rim is more likely to keep a defender from hedging the ballhandler. Gortat did not pose such a threat — making only 45.5 percent of his shots on plays in which he rolled to the basket. Conversely, last season for Charlotte, Howard shot 58 percent on the same play, according to Synergy.

“He’s still athletic,” Wall said about Howard. “Look what he did last year, he averaged 16 and 12. He’s a guy who can still catch lobs and dunk the ball under the basket.”

Still, Howard’s work as the roll man graded out as “average” on Synergy’s rating system. He performed better, however, in transition. The statistical website separately evaluated both Howard and the Wizards as “excellent” on transition plays, and Brooks can already envision how the big man could be most effective when the team elects to get out and run.

[Dwight Howard has been the star of the show. With the Wizards, he’ll be part of the chorus.]

“We want to play fast. How do you play fast? You don’t play fast by getting the ball … out through the net,” Brooks said. “You’ve got to get it off the rim and get out and run. He’s the best rebounder in the league and to be able to do that it creates offense for our guys that can play fast, that can shoot.”

Howard averaged 12.5 rebounds per game, ranking third in the NBA behind Andre Drummond (16.0) and DeAndre Jordan (15.2), but even when he wasn’t concluding a defensive possession by securing the ball, the 265-pounder still hurried down the floor fast enough to finish many of Charlotte’s breaks. Howard completed 36 of 51 shot attempts in transition (nearly 71 percent) and drew free throws on 26.6 percent of those possessions.

On the day of Game 2 between the Wizards and Raptors, this efficient roll man and transition scorer was busy in Charlotte holding a Jr. NBA clinic at the Dwight Howard Boys & Girls Club. Howard had missed the playoffs for only the fourth time in his 14-year career and was still at least two months away from being traded by the Hornets and receiving an Instagram direct message from Wall asking if he wanted to play in Washington. He said yes. The big man looking for a home found one with a team that needs a pick-and-roll boost.

“I think we are going to really just shock a lot of people and I think for me, the rest of this team and this organization, it’s all about winning. That is our mind-set,” Howard said. “That is the only thing that us as players have been talking about, myself, coach and also Ernie [Grunfeld, the general manager], how we are excited about turning things around here in D.C.”

Read more from Post Sports:

Alex Smith was a safe choice. But the Redskins may have lucked into something greater.

This is the man who delivers the most specialized skill in college football

The Nationals must think about the unthinkable: Trading Bryce Harper

Serena Williams may be singled out for drug testing. The question is why.

Wayne Rooney named D.C. United’s team captain after three matches in MLS

‘My heart, it’s never been fuller’: All black team wins D.C. Little League title