

Jordan McRae is listed at 6-5, 179 pounds. (Brandon Dill/AP)

The Wizards signed Jordan McRae to a two-way contract, according to reports Thursday. A 27-year-old guard, McRae has previously played in the NBA for the Suns and Cavaliers after being selected by the Spurs in the second round of the 2014 draft and immediately traded to the 76ers.

Players on two-way contracts can join an NBA team for up to 45 days while spending the remainder of the season with that team’s G League affiliate. McRae may see time with the Wizards early in the season with guard Jodie Meeks set to miss the first 19 games after getting hit with a 25-game ban late last season for violating terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

McRae, who played in college at the University of Tennessee, has scoring ability, as evidenced by his per-36 minutes average of 16.2 points in limited NBA action. While with the Cavs in 2016, he was named to the all-Summer League first team, and he spent last season overseas with the Spanish squad Baskonia.