Earlier this week, Rob Wile of Business Insider posted his graph-heavy opus: "31 Charts That Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity."
Naturally, we here at Wonkblog were all eager to see the results. But we'd quibble a bit with Wile's interpretations of the data. His charts all struck us as horrible news. So we're re-analyzing them here with the proper, gloom-heavy spin:
1) Inter-state wars are on the rise since 2002. Zoom in on that pink line:
2) Dictatorships still exist:
3) We haven't eradicated human slavery:
4) People around the world are becoming just as lazy as the French:
5) Look at all the frivolous crap we're spending money on:
6) Pretty much everyone in the United States can now read Fifty Shades of Grey:
7) More 77-year-olds are dying than ever before:
8) We vanquished infectious disease only to find more horrible ways to die:
9) We're making progress on cancer treatments, but ugly charts with blue backgrounds remain a depressing fact of modern life:
10) There were 31,672 deaths from guns in the United States in 2010:
11) We're still shooting each other all the time:
12) A fifth of the world lived in absolute poverty in 2000:
13) Again with the charts with the blue background. Stop it:
14) The nation's supply of cool kids who smoke is reaching a perilous low:
15) Annoying babies are everywhere:
16) If these trends continue indefinitely, we'll soon be spending 100 percent of GDP on malaria research:
17) This chart has so many squiggly lines you have to wonder if it's hiding something:
18) We're wasting tons of water on showers:
19) Rising fluoridation of the U.S. water supply is turning us all into Communists:
20) Electrification rates have stagnated since the 1960s:
21) Pittsburgh is reverting to 1900-era conditions:
22) The number of nerds keeps growing:
23) Lady nerds, even:
24) People have more opportunities to get bored than ever before:
25) It's getting cheaper and cheaper to generate toxic e-waste:
26) Robots are going to kill us all any day now:
27) More and more people are encountering the hell of modern air travel:
28) This chart doesn't include fatalities from flying cars because — oh right — those still don't exist:
29) Again, no flying cars. We were promised flying cars. And jetpacks:
30) BONUS CHART: People actually have to work more hours than they did back in 1895 just to afford a simple sterling silver teaspoon:
Don't believe the optimists. Everything is terrible.