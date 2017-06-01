

A “now hiring” sign is posted on the side of the road on May 5 in Baton Rouge. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to report labor market data at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Here's what to expect.

New jobs added

Most economists expect job growth to have remained strong in May, though it is likely to come in below the very high figure we saw in April of 211,000 new jobs. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect an increase of 180,000 in non-farm payrolls. That would still be at least twice as high as the number of new jobs the economy needs to just keep up with population growth — an indication that the U.S. labor market continues to tighten.

A separate survey released Wednesday by ADP Research Institute and Moody’s Analytics showed that private employers added 253,000 jobs in May. That figure was above economists’ expectations, due in part to a strong showing from the professional services, education and health, and construction sectors. While there can be significant variation, the ADP is generally viewed as predicting the path of the jobs report, and its strong showing caused some economists to revise upward their estimates for Friday’s report.

Wages

In April, average hourly earnings rose by 2.5 percent from the previous year to $26.19. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg say that growth could tick up slightly in May, to an annual increase of 2.6 percent.

As the economy continues to expand and reaches a point where nearly everybody who wants a job can find one — what economists call full employment — companies should theoretically have to start raising wages to attract new workers.

The beige book, a compilation of reports about the economy from around the country that the Federal Reserve published Wednesday, contained plenty of examples of this story. In New England, a semiconductor manufacturer reporting having to raise wages to fill vacant positions. In the area around Cleveland, a firm said it increased driver pay by 7.5 percent to retain drivers.

But although the U.S. economy has been adding jobs at a furious pace, workers still aren’t seeing very rapid wage growth.

“We’re beginning to wonder whether this bus is ever going to pull into the station,” said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

Economists are divided about what exactly is causing slow wage growth, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. Some say the U.S. is not yet at full employment, because workers still are not seeing a significant pickup in wage growth. Others, like Zandi, say they believe the U.S. has reached full employment, but wage growth is just lagging behind a bit and will pick up in coming months.

Even if the economy is at full employment, wage growth might be restrained because the pace of productivity gains is currently so low. Still, as the labor market continues to tighten, businesses should eventually have to lift wages somewhat to maintain their workforce, Zandi says. To do so, they'll have to either raise prices or carve into their profit margins.

Federal Reserve

Most traders say the Fed is highly likely to hike interest rates at its meeting on June 13-14, and a strong jobs report could further cement this probability. As of Thursday evening, traders saw a 91.2 percent chance of a rate hike.

The minutes from the Fed’s May 2-3 meeting that were released last week showed that some central bankers were concerned that progress toward the Fed’s inflation target had slowed. Yet most still judged that the Fed should hike rates “soon” if economic data came roughly in line with their expectations.