The May jobs numbers left no doubt: The recovery is either complete or still has a ways to go.

Glad we cleared that up.

Now, if you're a glass-half-full kind of person, you'd point out that the unemployment rate just fell to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent, and that even the broader unemployment rate, which includes people who want full-time jobs but can only find part-time work, or who have given up looking altogether for now, has reached an almost 10-year low of 8.4 percent itself. If that glass looks half-empty to you, though, you'd counter that the only reason for this drop was that so many people stopped looking for work. In all, the labor force just shrank by a whopping 608,000.

Which brings us to the real question: Has job growth slowed down the past couple of months because most people who want one have one, or because the economy is starting to sputter? And the answer is: We need more data. After all, there's a third option here, which is that this is all just a blip. That's always a strong possibility when you're talking about something as volatile as the jobs numbers. Although it's a little less of one when you consider that this isn't just about a single bad month.

The 138,000 jobs we added in May only brought our three-month average up to 121,000, which, as you can see in the dotted line below, is the worst it's been in five years. Even less auspicious is that this has happened at the same time that the Bureau of Labor Statistics has been busy revising down its estimates of previous months' job growth. That type of bad news tends to be a sign of more of the same.

So, assuming that this isn't just statistical noise, what's going on? Well, if job growth really was slowing down because there weren't as many people looking for them, we'd expect companies to have to offer people higher wages to compete over the ones who were working. But that's not what we're seeing. Wage growth is still a relatively subdued 2.5 percent over the past year, with little sign of any upward momentum. Maybe that will start to change, but for now, at least, it seems too soon to say that we're at full employment.

That leaves the less pleasant possibility that the economy has hit a rough patch. Sometimes that's random, sometimes it's weather, and sometimes it's policy mistakes — like on the part of the Federal Reserve. While it might seem crazy to blame the Fed for raising rates too fast when they're only at 0.75 to 1 percent eight years after the recession ended, it's also a little crazy to be raising them at all when wages and inflation are both so quiescent. As real as the recovery is, it's still really fragile. All it can take is a few stray comments about how much more the Fed wants to hike rates or shrink its balance sheet to knock things off course.

That'd never be good, but it'd be particularly bad when we still have so many people who should be in the prime of their working years who are not, in fact, working. Indeed, only 78.4 percent of 25- to 54-year-olds were working last month compared with the 80.2 percent who were in 2007 or the 81.8 percent in 2000. At our current pace, it would take about two more years to get our prime-age workforce back to where it was 10 years ago, and another two after that to be where we were 17 years ago. The recovery, in other words, still has some work to do — if we'll let it.

Just because unemployment is low doesn't mean it can't go lower.